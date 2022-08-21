What Is Wrong With Ron DeSantis’s Arms?

Photo: Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times/Redux

In his rise to national prominence since the beginning of the pandemic, Florida governor Ron DeSantis has adopted several of Donald Trump’s prominent stances, including his war on public-health measures and his demands for fealty to his administration. As DeSantis’s star in the GOP rises further, another likeness is becoming more and more obvious: He appears to be adopting Trump’s literal bizarre stance.

You know the one: flat feet, arched back, hunched forward like he’s carrying invisible bags of groceries that are about to break. A picture from Turning Point’s Student Action Summit last month that has been making the Twitter rounds shows off the posture that was formerly unique to the Trump family:

just two dudes standing, doesn't get any better than that pic.twitter.com/OdStz7bv1E — Liz Charboneau (@lizchar) August 22, 2022

everyone in the trump family is Very Bad At Standing but donald jr is easily the worst pic.twitter.com/bJFhQKH8Id — Arturo Showbiz (@KrangTNelson) July 12, 2018

It’s not just the stance DeSantis is trying out. Earlier this year, Jonathan Chait noted that the Florida governor looks “like a man who had been mimicking Donald Trump’s speeches in front of the mirror.”

Pretty sure that's just Ron DeSantis in a Trump mask at this point, they both have the same stance/body type. pic.twitter.com/W8rvZWfwfl — Kraken Mastodon: @Kraken3dfx@mastodon.so (@Krakn3dfx) April 20, 2022

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

During the Trump years, there was lots of speculation over the former president’s leaning gait, with the most widely circulating theory suggesting he wears lifts in his shoes to make him appear taller. But the reason for DeSantis’s posture appears more straightforward: In an effort to bring Trump voters to his side if he chooses to run in 2024, he is making it easier for them by reminding them of their erstwhile favorite. The video news outlet the Recount has the evidence:

Is Ron DeSantis copying Trump? pic.twitter.com/FGGFlLmQpH — The Recount (@therecount) October 21, 2021

Imitation, however, may not be the sincerest form of flattery down in Florida: Their relationship is reportedly in dire straits after DeSantis failed to endorse Trump ahead of the next presidential cycle. And for the time being, DeSantis still has some of his own actions: For example, he throws stuff to crowds underhand rather than shooting rolls of paper towels at hurricane survivors like a basketball.

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.