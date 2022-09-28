Photo: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images

What began as a relatively quiet hurricane season in the Atlantic is quiet no more, with Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, one of the strongest to make landfall in the U.S. in years. Here’s what we know so far:

Ian officially makes landfall

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Ian plowed into Florida near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds registering at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

305 PM EDT 28 Sep -- Hurricane #Ian has made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. The minimum pressure from Air Force Reconnaissance Hurricane Hunters was 940 mb.



Latest: https://t.co/tnOTyfORCw pic.twitter.com/O3agPDOZHk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022

The storm is pummeling the southwest Florida coastline

While the Tampa Bay area was originally predicted to receive the brunt of the hit, Ian is now bearing down on the Fort Myers area about 130 miles to the south. The metro area, with a population of more than 750,000, is looking at a nine-foot storm surge, dozens of inches of rain, and widespread wind damage.

Houses are destroyed and some are floating away as Ian's eyewall hammers southwest Florida. This is video from Fort Myers Beach, Florida off Estero Blvd by Loni Architects pic.twitter.com/6GqrxLRv9Q — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) September 28, 2022

Modern natural disasters occur at the intersection of natural events and human decisions. A high-end hurricane landfalling near a metro area of 760k that constructed 400+ miles of shallow canals at the wide mouth of a river is certainly an example. pic.twitter.com/iPjhIH9vxw — Matt Mahalik (@MahalikWx) September 28, 2022

The Fort Myers metro area has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. over the past decade, with thousands more residents living in the area than when the last major hurricane struck. Many of its neighborhoods are uniquely susceptible to storm surges:

Large numbers of residents evacuated areas in the storm’s path, Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that people still in Collier, Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties — some of the hardest hit areas — should stay in place as it is now too dangerous to leave.

The eye wall nearly crashed a hurricane hunter

Hurricane hunters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured stunning images of hurricane’s powerful center. One flight into the storm to collect data nearly crashed after it fell 1,200 feet when it hit the eye wall.

Absolutely wild. All of this in the eye, in which we circled for some time to deploy the UAS (uncrewed aerial system).



A high end Cat 4 storm. Nearly Cat 5.



All of this at 8,000 feet above the ocean. I’m glad we only did one pass. pic.twitter.com/hd2L7icLQY — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 28, 2022

Ian sucked the water out of coastal towns and residents played in the mud

As the hurricane closed in on the coast, many southwest Florida residents are seeing the shoreline recede as counterclockwise winds and low pressure at the center of the storm draws water in:

We’re on Bayshore Blvd in Tampa & #HurricaneIan has sucked some water out of the bay @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/K8e0hUcl0q — Larissa Scott (@LarissaScott) September 28, 2022

Eerie sign of the approaching Hurricane Ian: the storm appears to be pulling water away from Tampa Bay shores. Charter captain Jordan Hallsted spotted this scene at 830 am near North Shore Park / Coffeepot Bayou in St. Pete pic.twitter.com/gLFWPmSI63 — Christopher Spata (@SpataTimes) September 28, 2022

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has warned residents in Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor not to walk out into the temporarily dry harbors because the water will soon return as a dangerous storm surge. Meanwhile, some swimmers in Fort Myers are playing in the dangerous waves encroaching on the city. Parts of Fort Myers Beach are already experiencing a significant storm surge:

This is not good. Parts of Fort Myers Beach are already underwater. A woman who lives on Matanzas Court just sent me this video of her neighborhood. This is right off Estero Blvd. @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/duz05bLtzf — Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) September 28, 2022

Florida braces for a historic impact

NBC News reports that as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Ian’s maximum sustained winds reached 155 mph, just shy of the mark for a Category 5 storm. At this level, only four hurricanes on record have ever hit the continental U.S. with higher wind speeds.

In an early-morning news conference, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is expecting the storm to make landfall later in the day in southwest Florida and that several tornado warnings were issued through the night, something he expects to continue through the day. “This is gonna be a nasty, nasty day, two days,” he said. “We think now it will be exiting the peninsula sometime on Thursday.”