What began as a relatively quiet hurricane season in the Atlantic is quiet no more, with Hurricane Ian slamming into Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, one of the strongest to make landfall in the U.S. in years. Here’s what we know so far:
Ian officially makes landfall
Shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Ian plowed into Florida near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds registering at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm is pummeling the southwest Florida coastline
While the Tampa Bay area was originally predicted to receive the brunt of the hit, Ian is now bearing down on the Fort Myers area about 130 miles to the south. The metro area, with a population of more than 750,000, is looking at a nine-foot storm surge, dozens of inches of rain, and widespread wind damage.
The Fort Myers metro area has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. over the past decade, with thousands more residents living in the area than when the last major hurricane struck. Many of its neighborhoods are uniquely susceptible to storm surges:
Large numbers of residents evacuated areas in the storm’s path, Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that people still in Collier, Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota counties — some of the hardest hit areas — should stay in place as it is now too dangerous to leave.
The eye wall nearly crashed a hurricane hunter
Hurricane hunters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured stunning images of hurricane’s powerful center. One flight into the storm to collect data nearly crashed after it fell 1,200 feet when it hit the eye wall.
Ian sucked the water out of coastal towns and residents played in the mud
As the hurricane closed in on the coast, many southwest Florida residents are seeing the shoreline recede as counterclockwise winds and low pressure at the center of the storm draws water in:
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has warned residents in Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor not to walk out into the temporarily dry harbors because the water will soon return as a dangerous storm surge. Meanwhile, some swimmers in Fort Myers are playing in the dangerous waves encroaching on the city. Parts of Fort Myers Beach are already experiencing a significant storm surge:
Florida braces for a historic impact
NBC News reports that as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Ian’s maximum sustained winds reached 155 mph, just shy of the mark for a Category 5 storm. At this level, only four hurricanes on record have ever hit the continental U.S. with higher wind speeds.
In an early-morning news conference, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is expecting the storm to make landfall later in the day in southwest Florida and that several tornado warnings were issued through the night, something he expects to continue through the day. “This is gonna be a nasty, nasty day, two days,” he said. “We think now it will be exiting the peninsula sometime on Thursday.”