Queen Elizabeth II, seen here in better times. Photo: Bettmann Archive

A historically wild day on the internet transpired after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Calls for decency were mocked, brands tweeted and then deleted (notably, the Les Miserables official account deleted its memorial paean to monarchy), white Twitter and Black Twitter rubbed shoulders, Irish Twitter rallied then went to the pub.

In the end, if she brought nothing to those of us who weren’t her subjects or had our lives and countries ruined by her cursed family, at least today the queen brought us the kind of joy you can experience only by still being alive.

imagine the matriarch of your family is sick on her deathbed and ppl on the internet around the world are making disrespectful memes and jokes at her expense bc society is- hahaha jk fuck that entire family rest in piss — niles (LOS ANGELES 9/22-9/24 GET YOUR TICKETS) (@NILES100) September 8, 2022

I think a lot about how the queen's grandfather was euthanised to meet the morning paper print deadlines, and I bet Lizzie is really grateful for 24 hour rolling news right about now. — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) September 8, 2022

The funniest stories of course are true, as this 1986 New York Times article makes clear. Most important, it was a time for honesty.

CNN reporter asks British woman about Queen Elizabeth, who says she's not "the biggest fan of the queen" so she's not "upset or overwhelmed by it."



She adds it's because of "British colonial history" and "quite shady" things like Prince Andrew.



"Fair enough," reporter reacts. pic.twitter.com/M9FUQeBpiG — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 8, 2022

“We are sad to announce that the queen has died”



Black Twitter: pic.twitter.com/7TQmi8iMMk — Kaneki’s Baby Mama 🔜 AWA (@tamberlands) September 8, 2022

Naturally, there’s the family to think of.

Joking about the Queen dying is NOT okay. Whether you like her or not, she was someone’s wife, mother, sister, cousin. This is a very hard day for that one man. — 🍄 (@thefouchoe) September 8, 2022

Before you make any jokes, please think about her family: the one who cheated on his wife, the other one who cheated on his wife, the pedophile, and whoever asked what color her grandkid would be. — Felipe Torres Medina (@felipetmedinaa) September 8, 2022

And the little dogs too.

Royal guard solemnly entering the corgi wing of Buckingham palace and weeping as they tie tiny blindfolds on the dogs they've got left pic.twitter.com/qtM0f0GX94 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 8, 2022

The sincerest tweets hit the hardest, indistinguishable from jokes.

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

Calls for decorum were not met with gravity.

Serena's just retiring dude she'll still be around https://t.co/9ajgXq3DRT — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) September 8, 2022

As is so often the case when someone dies, regular old tweets were hijacked by people wondering why people weren’t observing the death of an ancient foreign dignitary.

rip to the queen but i can’t stop having a fat ass https://t.co/MDDRzylmb2 — NASARATI (@LilNasX) September 8, 2022

Usually, the funniest jokes aren’t jokes at all.

queen elizabeth was a racist colonizer and committed multiple war crimes who literally will be burning in hell meanwhile betty white was a golden girl and was NOT https://t.co/yUXP7YYjRB — m (@MAKKARll) September 8, 2022