Tampa Could Be a Bull’s-eye for Hurricane Ian

Since it formed in the central Caribbean on Friday, Hurricane Ian has quickly grown to threaten the people in its path when it makes landfall later this week in Cuba and on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Upgraded to a Category 1 storm early Monday morning, it is expected to intensify to a Category 3 with winds of over 111 miles-per-hour by the end of the day. Below is everything we know about the fourth named hurricane of the 2022 season, which was historically quiet until last week.

Storm surge and strong winds to hit Cuba

The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Ian will continue to grow substantially as it heads over the Gulf of Mexico toward western Cuba, where storm surges will hit the coast. School was canceled and train service was suspended in the island’s far-west Pinar del Rio province.

“Ian is not expected to spend much time over western Cuba, and additional strengthening is likely over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday,” the NHC said in a statement on Monday. “Ian is likely to have an expanding wind field and will be slowing down by that time, which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.”

Tampa could be hit with a 10-foot storm surge

After passing over Cuba, Ian is expected to grow to become a Category 4 storm as it heads toward Florida, where an intense storm surge is expected. A surge of up to five feet is possible in southwestern Florida, while the Tampa Bay area — home to more than 3 million people, with a large number of coastal houses built at sea level — getting a storm surge of up to ten feet. Earlier this year, the Tampa Bay Times published a story noting how even a minor tropical storm could impact the low-lying Tampa/St. Pete/Clearwater amid worsening conditions due to climate change.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Ian could hit the western coast of Florida as early as Wednesday. “I’m telling you, it doesn’t take an onshore or direct hit from a hurricane to pile up the water,” acting NHC director Jamie Rhome said in a briefing this weekend.

Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency in Florida

In anticipation of the storm, Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency throughout Florida, with schools in Tampa closed through at least Thursday. “Please treat this storm seriously,” Hillsborough County emergency-management director Timothy Dudley said on Monday. “It’s the real deal. This is not a drill.” President Joe Biden also preemptively declared a state of emergency, ordering FEMA to work with local authorities to prepare aid services and shelters.