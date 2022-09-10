Ukraine’s New Offensive Is Going Shockingly Well

Ukrainian forces patrol after the army took control of some of the villages in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on September 9. Photo: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A fast-moving major offensive by Ukraine has liberated a wide swath of territory from Russian forces around Kharkiv in the northeastern part of the country, shocking military analysts, and marking what may be a turning point in the nearly seven-month-old war. Ukrainian forces continued to push deep into Russian-occupied territory on Saturday, as Russian forces apparently fell back in what may be an attempt to avoid thousands of its troops being encircled. The stunning advance, which began on Tuesday, has been confirmed by images shared on both Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels — and even the Russian Defense Ministry has now acknowledged being pushed back, though it described the retreat as a “regrouping.”

Barely two days later this has proven a very significant victory for Ukraine. The entire pocket collapsed, appears Kupyansk was taken & RU forces have been forced to hastily retreat from Izyum. Their attempts to reinforce with 3rd AC and 90th TD proved too late & unsuccessful. https://t.co/jwfkVaaMMS — Michael Kofman (@KofmanMichael) September 10, 2022

Ukrainian forces have retaken control of as much as 3,000 square kilometers of territory, including multiple villages and cities, in a matter of days thanks to a rapid mechanized assault that apparently caught Russian forces off guard.

The situation on 9/5 vs 9/9 pic.twitter.com/3pMPUrtmgR — Andrew Perpetua (@AndrewPerpetua) September 10, 2022

On Saturday, Ukraine recaptured two key cities southwest of the regional capital of Kharkiv, both of which were critical logistics and railway hubs, and despite efforts by Russia to reinforce its forces in the area. Ukraine first retook Kupyansk, and soon after, Izium, which Russia had held for six months, and was an important military stronghold.

Kupyansk, the biggest city in Russian-occupied parts of Kharkiv region and the seat of the occupation “government” is back under Ukrainian control as the swift Ukrainian offensive continues. Photos from local social media. pic.twitter.com/mZaK5so20j — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) September 10, 2022

The Russian Defense Ministry acknowledged on Saturday it had withdrawn from Izium, which is about 125 kilometers southwest of Kharkiv. However, as the New York Times has cautioned, it’s not clear how secure Ukraine’s control of the city is, particularly if Russia tries to mount a counterattack.

Operators of the 3rd Regiment of the Special Operations Fores of Ukraine after the liberation of Izyum. Photo taken on September 10, 2022. pic.twitter.com/xY0j3ovSLV — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) September 10, 2022

The Wall Street Journal notes that ahead of the offensive, Ukrainian forces had been using Western-supplied weapons, including long-range High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), to attack frontline Russian positions and disrupt Russian supply lines. A Ukrainian military intelligence source told The Economist that Western weapons systems have also successfully limited Russia’s ability to use air power to target the advancing Ukrainian forces.