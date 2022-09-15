Migrants Lied to, Then Dropped on Martha’s Vineyard

Migrants and volunteers outside St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, Massachusetts. Photo: Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette

Two planeloads of migrants unexpectedly arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon as part of a political stunt orchestrated by Florida governor Ron DeSantis. It was initially not clear to local officials who had organized the charter flights, which transported about 50 migrants, apparently from both Texas and Florida, to the island. DeSantis’s office soon took credit on Wednesday night, announcing that Florida had paid for the transportation.

The flights, which no one knew had migrants aboard until they touched down, mark another escalation of the tactics started this year by Texas governor Greg Abbott and Arizona governor Doug Ducey, in which Republican-led states ship migrants to liberal-run cities far from the border ﻿— including Washington, D.C., and New York — in an attempt to criticize to the Biden administration’s immigration policies. DeSantis, it appears, now wants to get in on the act and grab some headlines for himself.

About 43 migrants from Venezuela and Colombia were aboard the planes, mostly men in their 20s and 30s, but also seven families, including four young children, according to a local fire chief. One of the migrants told reporters that they had been staying in San Antonio after crossing the border before being informed they would be sent north, they were told, to Boston. Soon after the flights’ arrival, local and state officials, as well as volunteers from across Martha’s Vineyard, quickly sprung into action to provide housing, food, translators, and other assistance for the migrants. The Vineyard Times reports that the passengers were initially relocated to a local high-school cafeteria, then given shelter in St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Edgartown.

“People were served breakfast this morning by the parish and served lunch by the school system. We are a community that helps one another, and you can see that here,” Massachusetts state representative Dylan Fernandes said during a press conference on Thursday, emphasizing that local officials and community members had the situation well in hand. “We are a community that welcomes immigrants and that helps one another, and you see that here today embodied on Martha’s Vineyard,” he said. But he also decried the cynical way in which the migrants had been used. “To use women and children as political pawns is cowardice. Governor DeSantis is a coward,” he said. “Their communication on this, Governor DeSantis’s on this, was to jump on Fox News and beat his chest about how tough he is on immigration. It’s inhumane. It’s depraved.”

“Some of them were told lies,” he added. “They were told they would receive housing and jobs immediately upon arrival.”

Perhaps the perfect distillation of Ron DeSantis's special brand of governance by spite, courtesy of his campaign spokeswoman pic.twitter.com/7ufNh3cDV4 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) September 15, 2022

One of the passengers, a 25-year-old Venezuelan named Eduardo, told the Boston Globe that “we decided to accept it to see if there were more job opportunities there [we could get] quickly and all because here we want to work quickly.”

He also said that the initial confusion after their arrival — for everyone — was soon followed by compassion:

At first they were surprised, just like us, but as soon as we arrived, about 15 or 20 minutes later they adapted just like us, they began to make a list and called the local police and they have been very supportive. We hadn’t eaten anything, they gave us food, they offered us to sleep, rest. They tested us for COVID. And they’ve been supporting us a lot, really a lot.

“Imagine being dropped in here knowing no one. Absolutely no one. It’s heartbreaking,” the CEO of Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, Beth Folcarelli, told the Vineyard Times.

State and local officials are now figuring out longer-term housing and assistance for the migrants, and Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker has activated state emergency-management resources to help. A team of immigration lawyers is also working to provide legal aid to the new arrivals, one of the attorneys, Susan Church, told the Globe. She also condemned how the migrants were “duped” into agreeing to board the planes — saying that it was “akin to kidnapping.”

