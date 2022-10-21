Here Come the Obama Ads

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer Staff/Screencaps

We’re entering the home stretch of the midterms, which means Democrats are bringing out their most popular politician to try to get vulnerable candidates over the finish line. That would be former president Obama, who has cut a raft of television ads that are soon to be appearing all over the country in service of candidates from John Fetterman in Pennsylvania to J.B. Pritzker in Illinois. (Obama did the same endorsement-ad barrage before the elections in 2018 and 2020; the current president, meanwhile, is taking a less conspicuous role this time around.)

As with many Democratic ads this cycle, Obama’s ads focus largely on abortion rights and the fate of American democracy. But while he remains well-liked among a broad swath of Americans, whether he can cut through the clutter of a billion midterm ads — or help Democrats restore the momentum they’ve lost in the last couple weeks — is another matter. Below, a few of the commercials you might see if you live in a swing state.

In Arizona, Obama endorsed Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who is running against the election-denying Kari Lake:

When you cast your vote this election, it’s not just candidates on the ballot. Democracy itself is on the line and it’s up to us to defend it. pic.twitter.com/1mI6DO1R70 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 20, 2022

In Pennsylvania, he cut an ad for Fetterman with a focus on abortion rights, as the Senate race in that ultra-swing state tightens:

“When the fate of our democracy and a woman’s right to choose are on the line, I know John will fight for Pennsylvanians.”



Honored to have President Obama on this team 💯 pic.twitter.com/npSw6hXcxG — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) October 21, 2022

In Wisconsin, he’s trying to get incumbent governor Tony Evers across the finish line against Republican Tim Michels:

It’s not President Biden but former President Obama that’s cut a new ad for Gov. Tony Evers in re-election fight against Tim Michels https://t.co/Dc0Udvqt8V — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) October 20, 2022

In Nevada, he cut a commercial for incumbent governor Steve Sisolak, who faces a close race against Republican Joe Lombardo in a tough state for Democrats this year:

It’s an honor and a privilege to receive the endorsement of @BarackObama.



We've come a long way in our efforts to protect abortion rights, strengthen education, and create an economy that works for everyone.



Thank you for being in this fight with me! pic.twitter.com/CP1Y8oB0Lh — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) October 19, 2022

And in Illinois, where Obama voted this week, he’s helping out incumbent governor J.B. Pritzker, who unlike some of the other candidates he’s supporting, is not expected to race a particularly tight race:

I’m honored to have the support of President @BarackObama as we continue our fight to move Illinois forward.



There’s too much at stake this #ElectionDay, and it’s going to take all of us working together to defend our hard-earned progress this November.



Let’s do this, Illinois! pic.twitter.com/rEPxRNfqVt — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) October 21, 2022