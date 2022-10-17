Herschel Walker Admits He Paid Ex-Girlfriend Who Had an Abortion

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Once again, Herschel Walker’s story regarding an abortion he allegedly paid for appears to be changing.

In an interview with NBC News, the Georgia senate candidate seemed to acknowledge that he did in fact send a $700 check to an ex-girlfriend that she used to reimburse the cost of the procedure. “Yes, that’s my check,” Walker said after being shown a copy of the document in question.

Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker sat down for an exclusive interview with @kwelkernbc and addressed allegations he paid for an ex-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. pic.twitter.com/xOZ0xmrsGr — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 17, 2022

The check became a subject of much speculation following a series of bombshell reports from the Daily Beast alleging Walker had paid a former girlfriend for an abortion in 2009. It was later revealed the woman was also the mother of one of Walker’s children, with the New York Times reporting that the Heisman Trophy winner later wanted the woman to have a second abortion, which she refused to do.

Walker’s responses to the reports have evolved as more details have emerged. At first, he vehemently denied the story, even threatening to sue the Beast for defamation. Walker initially claimed he didn’t know the woman but later acknowledged he did and even referred to her as “the mother of my child” in the interview with NBC News.

But Walker maintains the check was not intended for an abortion.

“It’s a lie. Prove that I did that. Just to show me things like that does nothing for me,” he said.

In the same interview, Walker addressed a moment during a debate Friday evening when he flashed a sheriff’s badge in response to his opponent Senator Raphael Warnock claiming the Republican candidate has impersonated police officers. Walker said he has a badge from Johnson County, where he grew up, which was given to him by the sheriff, calling it “a legit badge.”

“It is an honorary badge, but they can call me whenever they want me, and I have the authority to do things for them, to work with them on things,” Walker said.

Despite weeks of unflattering stories and accusations, Walker said voters should believe his many varied explanations.

“Voters should believe me because I’ve been very transparent about everything I’ve ever done,” he said.