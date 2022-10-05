Herschel Walker Can’t Keep His Abortion Story Straight

Photo: Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Five weeks out from Election Day, Herschel Walker and his campaign are learning the very basics of crisis communications, including rudimentary lessons like “when the pro-life Senate candidate in Georgia paid for a girlfriend’s abortion and his staffers know about the matter, it’s probably a good idea to have a game plan ready for when the story comes out.” But since the Daily Beast reported that the former football star paid $700 for a girlfriend to terminate a pregnancy in 2009 — and sent a get-well card with his signature on it — the campaign has been scrambling to respond.

It began with an outright denial on Monday with Walker calling the story a “flat-out lie” on Twitter and threatening to sue the Daily Beast over what he said was defamation. That same night, he went on Fox News with a less combative approach. While he still denied that he paid for the abortion, Walker did acknowledge the evidence against him, including a copy of the check, the receipt from the abortion clinic, and a get-well card with his handwriting. “I send money to a lot of people,” he told Sean Hannity.

By Wednesday morning, Walker all but admitted to paying for the abortion. “People see someone sitting in front of you right now that’s been redeemed,” he told Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade. “And I want America to know I’m living proof that you can make mistakes, get up, and keep going forward.” Walker also responded strangely to a viral tirade from his son, Christian, in which his eldest child berated him for lying, claimed that the handwriting in the card was his father’s, and alleged that his father “threatened to kill us and had us move over six times in six months running from your violence.” His answer — that Christian represented “the left” doing “whatever they can to win this seat” — didn’t make too much sense considering that his son is a conservative influencer.

Asked why his son Christian has come out against him, Senate candidate Herschel Walker says, nonsensically, "The damage he's doing, he's letting people know that the left will do whatever they can to win this seat, and I told you when I got in this race I'm gonna win this seat." pic.twitter.com/uHjvn3V4aQ — The Recount (@therecount) October 5, 2022

According to Politico, Walker’s team was aware for months of the allegation he paid for an abortion — to the point that it was common knowledge among Republicans in the state. “It was, ‘Eh, it’s not going to come out, you’re being hyperbolic,’” one said. “The reaction was not, ‘They’re not going to say that because it never happened.’ It was like everything else, ‘Eh, people aren’t going to find out.’” The campaign also reportedly moved to keep Christian from exposing the abortion allegation over the summer.

It’s unclear how much damage this October surprise could inflict on the Republican candidate, who carries a lot of baggage but also has the intangible factor of winning one of the University of Georgia’s three national championships in a state enraptured by college football. Polls have shown the race against incumbent Raphael Warnock to be tight.

Either way, the reception of Walker’s late admission shows that another, less damaging path was available all along: If he had acknowledged paying for an abortion as part of an unredeemed past — and his campaign was actually prepared for the obvious contingency — the sin would probably have been absolved by his voting base from the start. The day after the scandal was made public, the candidate appeared at a “Herschel Walker Prayer Luncheon” in Atlanta, where Evangelical supporters prayed with him. “Lord, we know this is a battle he’s facing,” pastor Anthony George said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s more vicious than any sports field he’s ever played on. This is the fight of his life, holy God. We ask you to rebuke the devil … Satan will not get the victory. We know, whatever the results of this election, Herschel wins.”

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.