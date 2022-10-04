Herschel Walker’s Son Goes Nuclear on His ‘Lying’ Father

On Monday evening, The Daily Beast published a piece claiming that Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had paid for a past girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 despite his pro-life stance on the campaign trail (he recently equated abortion with murder).
The candidate immediately denied the claims in the story, calling it a “repugnant hatchet job” in a statement and vowing to sue The Daily Beast for defamation. While the NRSC appears to be standing by Walker, he was quickly denounced by someone much more personal: his son.
Christian Walker, who has risen to prominence as a bombastic conservative influencer, posted a series of tweets in which he claimed his father’s family had urged him not to run because they knew about the darker aspects of his past:
Christian then accused his father of lying and said Herschel had threatened to kill him and his mother.
Christian’s mother is Herschel’s ex-wife Cindy Grossman, who had previously accused the former football star of putting a gun to her head.
Walker seemed to acknowledge his son’s tweets, posting to his own account, “I LOVE my son no matter what.” But Christian continued to voice his opinion in two videos on Tuesday morning.
“You have no idea what me and my mom have survived. We could’ve ended this on Day One. We haven’t. I haven’t told any stories. I’m just saying don’t lie,” he said. “Don’t lie on my mom, don’t lie on me, don’t lie on the lives you’ve destroyed and act like you’re some moral family man. Y’all should care about that, conservatives.”
The younger Walker also called out the conservatives who are standing by his father, saying some had frequently reached out to him to see if new controversial stories about Herschel were true.