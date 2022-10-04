Herschel Walker’s Son Goes Nuclear on His ‘Lying’ Father

Christian Walker speaking about his father, Herschel, in a video posted to Twitter. Photo: Christian Walker via Twitter

On Monday evening, The Daily Beast published a piece claiming that Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker had paid for a past girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 despite his pro-life stance on the campaign trail (he recently equated abortion with murder).

The candidate immediately denied the claims in the story, calling it a “repugnant hatchet job” in a statement and vowing to sue The Daily Beast for defamation. While the NRSC appears to be standing by Walker, he was quickly denounced by someone much more personal: his son.

Christian Walker, who has risen to prominence as a bombastic conservative influencer, posted a series of tweets in which he claimed his father’s family had urged him not to run because they knew about the darker aspects of his past:

Every family member of Herschel Walker asked him not to run for office, because we all knew (some of) his past. Every single one. He decided to give us the middle finger and air out all of his dirty laundry in public, while simultaneously lying about it.



I’m done. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Christian then accused his father of lying and said Herschel had threatened to kill him and his mother.

I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us.



You’re not a “family man” when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

Christian’s mother is Herschel’s ex-wife Cindy Grossman, who had previously accused the former football star of putting a gun to her head.

Walker seemed to acknowledge his son’s tweets, posting to his own account, “I LOVE my son no matter what.” But Christian continued to voice his opinion in two videos on Tuesday morning.

I’ve stayed silent for nearly two years as my whole life has been lied about publicly. I did ONE campaign event, then said I didn’t want involvement.



Don’t you dare test my authenticity. Here is the full story: pic.twitter.com/ekVEcz8zq3 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) October 4, 2022

“You have no idea what me and my mom have survived. We could’ve ended this on Day One. We haven’t. I haven’t told any stories. I’m just saying don’t lie,” he said. “Don’t lie on my mom, don’t lie on me, don’t lie on the lives you’ve destroyed and act like you’re some moral family man. Y’all should care about that, conservatives.”

The younger Walker also called out the conservatives who are standing by his father, saying some had frequently reached out to him to see if new controversial stories about Herschel were true.

