Hurricane Ian’s Death Toll Continues to Climb

Ian over the Carolinas on Friday. Photo: GOES East/NOAA

What began as a relatively quiet hurricane season in the Atlantic is quiet no more, after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, one of the strongest to make landfall in the U.S. in years. The storm killed dozens of people, mostly across Florida, where residents and authorities are still struggling to pick up the pieces. Ian struck the Carolinas on Friday, and more flash flooding caused by the remnants of the massive storm could strike in the the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic region over the weekend, warns the National Hurricane Center. Below is a look at the storm’s impact thus far, the recovery efforts, and the most stunning footage of the destruction it the storm caused in Florida.

Death toll continues to rise, more than a thousand people rescued in Florida

Water rescues continued across Florida on Saturday, where more than 1,100 people have been plucked from the floodwaters since Ian struck midweek. NBC News reports that at least 77 storm-related deaths have been confirmed as of Saturday, almost all in Florida, where still-flooded waterways are hampering recovery efforts. The New York Times reports that at least 35 people have been confirmed dead just in Florida’s Lee County, where Ian made landfall. Lee County was the last county in the region to issue evacuation orders, after local officials apparently assumed, for too long, that the storm would strike further north on the coast as was originally forecast.

Aerial imagery of Fort Myers Beach is now available and I'm out of words to describe the devastation.



If you're still looking for updates on a home in the area, this imagery is a good place to start. Here, see what little remains of Gulfview Colony...



🔗 https://t.co/wGDudPdjFf pic.twitter.com/HL6LKyw2XW — Evan Fisher (@EFisherWX) October 1, 2022

Ian forced multiple rivers over their banks across Florida, and 11 river gauges still reported major flooding on Saturday. On Friday night in southwest Florida, part of Interstate 75 was temporarily shut down over concerns it would be inundated by the rising Myakka River.

More than a million customers remain without power in Florida as of Saturday night, according to Poweroutage.net, including 100 percent of customers in Lee and Charlotte Counties where the storm hit hardest.

Ian batters South Carolina and North Carolina

The remnants of Ian continue to affect the Carolinas, where the storm knocked out power for some 850,000 customers on Friday, and caused significant coastal flooding, particularly in South Carolina. Four people were killed in North Carolina on Friday mostly in storm-related car accidents.

Ian was briefly downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday after losing steam traveling over Florida. But Thursday night, its winds rose again to the level of a Category 1 hurricane as it traveled over the Atlantic toward South Carolina, where it it made landfall on Friday afternoon, bringing what may be as much as a seven-foot storm surge to the coast north of Charleston.

Part of Pawleys Island pier was destroyed. Part of Cherry Gove pier was destroyed. Now, the very end of Apache Pier has collapsed. Video via Randy Saunders #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/ReUrVrWfuw — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) September 30, 2022

Update: Surface observations indicate that the center of #Hurricane #Ian made landfall on Sep 30 at 205 pm EDT (1805 UTC) near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h) and an

estimated minimum central pressure of 977 mb (28.85 inches). pic.twitter.com/TNk43VBHUG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 30, 2022

As of Friday morning, the storm’s cloud coverage ranged from Jacksonville to Pittsburgh to Boston:

Massive waves from a monster king tide in Florida in Ian’s aftermath

The east coast of Florida was struck by some very big waves on Friday afternoon, in part thanks to Ian:

HAPPENING NOW SOUTH BEACH. Incredible video! When a monster king tides merges with noon high tide on #MiamiBeach. Be careful out there. #sealevelrise #climateaction

video via @roshloweWPLG pic.twitter.com/OSzq6dMA5x — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) September 30, 2022

The higher than normal astronomical tides but falling tide, nearby water rise from Ian, & the large oceans swells radiating down the Florida coast from Ian, all combing to create a "tidal bore" effect with Government Cut at the edge of the breakwater.https://t.co/Sz2JdtXWl5 pic.twitter.com/m5GcZZtXZc — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) September 30, 2022

Longer video - people washed away in #Miami #Florida by #kingtide waves. I’ve sailed and power boated in Government cut, it’s where cruise and cargo boats enter Miami too. Very dangerous situation for those people. pic.twitter.com/4UUOFvDNkB https://t.co/8Gi6ojT2su — Bill Haus (@bill_haus) September 30, 2022

Footage of the destruction in southwest Florida

Footage emerging from Florida in the wake of major hurricane Ian is absolutely heartbreaking. The scale of the devastation is hard to fathom.



Aerial assessment of Lee County, Southwest Florida by @SheriffLeeFL pic.twitter.com/cToGK7uGyA — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) September 29, 2022

I got an aerial tour of Fort Myers beach. Most of it will need to be completely rebuilt. pic.twitter.com/9WgZJdXnfm — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 29, 2022

Storm surge got into our WINK studios in Fort Myers, flooded the entire first floor. Lost power and was unable to continue broadcasting on tv/radio. No timetable on return to air. #Ian was the strongest hurricane in Southwest Florida history. Widespread destruction heading home. pic.twitter.com/w6is0EXcpD — Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWINK) September 29, 2022

Drone footage of Pier in Fort Myers Beach #HurricaneIan



Video is not mine pic.twitter.com/1kotJh8zmu — Vikeologist™ (@Vikeologist) September 29, 2022

What it looked like before:

Before and after of the Fort Myers Beach Pier pic.twitter.com/rT6zWXjQR4 — Sean Breslin (@Sean_Breslin) September 29, 2022

For reference on the above:

Approximate geolocation of a frame in this video from @swmurfl. https://t.co/bdAJtQfL72 pic.twitter.com/USMYJARP2U — David B. Roueche (@auburn_windengr) September 29, 2022

Ft Myers Beach is effectively gone, almost no emergency crews yet. These poor people need so much help… pic.twitter.com/5uLo26zFMZ — Max Olson (@MesoMax919) September 29, 2022

We’ve lost count of the number of vehicles we’ve seen flooded out, even one flipped over in flood waters near Iona, Florida after #Hurricane #Ian.



Neighbors say more help is desperately needed in this stretch of #SWFL @accuweather pic.twitter.com/QyE8ApFoCT — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) September 29, 2022

Footage of the storm as it raged

In Fort Myers:

This video will leave you speechless.



Video was taken in Ft. Myers, Florida after Ian brought flooding, heavy rain, and strong winds to the area.



The City of Fort Myers issued an emergency citywide 48-hour curfew for residents, visitors, and first responders.#Ian #knowbefore pic.twitter.com/bWysRR4MHA — WeatherBug (@WeatherBug) September 29, 2022

Unbelievable footage from my boss yesterday in Fort Myers, FL. He is in a high rise condo complex off the Caloosahatchee River. Described the building as a “carnival ride” with how the winds were swaying. @JimCantore @MichaelRLowry @MikeMasco @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/7yf7gNAKs7 — Nick Psomaras (@NickyPsomaras) September 29, 2022

We were in the eye wall of Cat. 4 #Hurricane #Ian for over 5 hours and the back side was the worst.

I haven't experienced anything close to this in over 30 years @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/wfEqcuEBAm — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) September 29, 2022

Storm surge went into second floor houses on San Carlos Island. Just left there and interviewed the man who took this video. He punched out a wall to get out of his house — and then used a jet ski to check on neighbors. Several did not survive, he says. #HurricaneIan pic.twitter.com/ocj1HWQhkQ — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 29, 2022

Houses are destroyed and some are floating away as Ian's eyewall hammers southwest Florida. This is video from Fort Myers Beach, Florida off Estero Blvd by Loni Architects pic.twitter.com/6GqrxLRv9Q — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) September 28, 2022

In Naples:

In Bonita Springs:

To give people an idea of how horrible Hurricane Ian is in Bonita Springs and the second wall of the hurricane hasn’t hit yet. pic.twitter.com/PvpGuv9QYL — Not Lacy. (@Laceybnai) September 28, 2022

In Placida:

Yesterday was intense! @SimonStormRider and I documented every aspect of Hurricane Ian from the extreme winds in Placida, to getting into the eye, to the storm surge in Ft. Myers. Here is some of our video from ground zero:https://t.co/hIWmJdkblVhttps://t.co/9CUYrUK0dS — Juston Drake (@JustonStrmRider) September 29, 2022

Assessing the damage

By Thursday morning, Hurricane Ian had been downgraded to a tropical storm as it makes its way farther up the East Coast. But in its wake, the storm left immense flooding and millions of Floridians without power.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that a large section of the Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island to mainland Florida, had collapsed as a result of the storm.

#BreakingNews: An approximately 50-65 foot section of the Sanibel Causeway Bridge has fallen into the Gulf of Mexico. @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/vOI2EvyVOY — Gage Goulding - NBC2 (@GageGoulding) September 29, 2022

The overnight hours also saw scenes of intense flooding in cities like Naples and Kissimmee.

Extensive flooding in our area remains a serious situation for Kissimmee residents. Shelter in place as first responders continue rescue operations. If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/RGn0HWzCj0 — City of Kissimmee (@CityofKissimmee) September 29, 2022

President Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Florida, which will make federal funds available for recovery efforts. Biden also spoke to Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday morning and said he was sending the FEMA administrator to the state tomorrow to “check in on response efforts and see where additional support is needed.”

During a morning press availability, DeSantis said hundreds of people in southwest Florida have called emergency officials for help during the storm, according to the Miami Herald. The governor said that reports on the number of casualties are unconfirmed at this time.

Ian officially makes landfall in Florida

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Ian plowed into Florida near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds registering at 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

305 PM EDT 28 Sep -- Hurricane #Ian has made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida with maximum sustained winds at 150 mph. The minimum pressure from Air Force Reconnaissance Hurricane Hunters was 940 mb.



Latest: https://t.co/tnOTyfORCw pic.twitter.com/O3agPDOZHk — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022

Massive storm surges have inundated cities like Naples and Cape Coral, where streets look like rivers. In Fort Myers, emergency alerts have informed residents who stayed that rescues will begin when the storm passes: “This could last all night.”

Cape Coral FL. View from hotel. Wow pic.twitter.com/Sb9FjH89NC — Lorrie Sterling 🖤🤷🏼‍♀️ (@LorrieSterling9) September 28, 2022

As the sun starts to set over Florida, roughly 1 million residents are without power. National Hurricane Center deputy director Michael Brennan warns that Ian could remain a hurricane for several hours. “Right now we’re expecting it to eventually weaken below hurricane strength sometime overnight tonight or early Thursday morning,” he told CNN on Wednesday. “It’s going to take some time for that circulation to spin down.” Still he says it will remain a “strong tropical storm when it reaches the east coast of Florida.”

The storm is pummeling the southwest Florida coastline

While the Tampa Bay area was originally predicted to receive the brunt of the hit, Ian is now bearing down on the Fort Myers area about 130 miles to the south. The metro area, with a population of more than 750,000, is looking at a nine-foot storm surge, dozens of inches of rain, and widespread wind damage.

Modern natural disasters occur at the intersection of natural events and human decisions. A high-end hurricane landfalling near a metro area of 760k that constructed 400+ miles of shallow canals at the wide mouth of a river is certainly an example. pic.twitter.com/iPjhIH9vxw — Matt Mahalik (@MahalikWx) September 28, 2022

The Fort Myers metro area has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. over the past decade, with thousands more residents living in the area than when the last major hurricane struck. Many of its neighborhoods are uniquely susceptible to storm surges:

Large numbers of residents have already evacuated areas in the storm’s path. Governor Ron DeSantis said on Wednesday that people still in Collier, Charlotte, Lee, and Sarasota Counties — some of the hardest-hit areas — should stay in place, as it is now too dangerous to leave.

The eye wall nearly crashed a hurricane hunter

Hurricane hunters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration captured stunning images of hurricane’s powerful center. One flight into the storm to collect data nearly crashed after it fell 1,200 feet when it hit the eye wall.

Absolutely wild. All of this in the eye, in which we circled for some time to deploy the UAS (uncrewed aerial system).



A high end Cat 4 storm. Nearly Cat 5.



All of this at 8,000 feet above the ocean. I’m glad we only did one pass. pic.twitter.com/hd2L7icLQY — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) September 28, 2022

Ian sucked the water out of coastal towns and residents played in the mud

As the hurricane closed in on the coast, many southwest-Florida residents are seeing the shoreline recede as counterclockwise winds and low pressure at the center of the storm draws water in:

We’re on Bayshore Blvd in Tampa & #HurricaneIan has sucked some water out of the bay @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/K8e0hUcl0q — Larissa Scott (@LarissaScott) September 28, 2022

Eerie sign of the approaching Hurricane Ian: the storm appears to be pulling water away from Tampa Bay shores. Charter captain Jordan Hallsted spotted this scene at 830 am near North Shore Park / Coffeepot Bayou in St. Pete pic.twitter.com/gLFWPmSI63 — Christopher Spata (@SpataTimes) September 28, 2022

The Florida Division of Emergency Management has warned residents in Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor not to walk out into the temporarily dry harbors because the water will soon return as a dangerous storm surge. Meanwhile, some swimmers in Fort Myers are playing in the dangerous waves encroaching on the city. Parts of Fort Myers Beach are already experiencing a significant storm surge:

This is not good. Parts of Fort Myers Beach are already underwater. A woman who lives on Matanzas Court just sent me this video of her neighborhood. This is right off Estero Blvd. @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/duz05bLtzf — Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) September 28, 2022

Florida braces for a historic impact

NBC News reports that as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Ian’s maximum sustained winds had reached 155 mph, just shy of the mark for a Category 5 storm. Only four hurricanes on record have ever hit the continental U.S. with higher wind speeds.

In an early-morning news conference, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state is expecting the storm to make landfall later in the day in southwest Florida and that several tornado warnings were issued through the night, something he expects to continue through the day. “This is gonna be a nasty, nasty day, two days,” he said. “We think now it will be exiting the peninsula sometime on Thursday.”