Liz Truss Is Out. Could Boris Johnson Get Back In?

After six disastrous weeks in power, and on the heels of one of the more shambolic days in recent political memory, U.K. prime minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday that she was stepping down, making her the shortest-serving British PM ever. Below are the latest updates about the ongoing mess as it develops.

A Nice Chaotic Welcome for King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September, reigned for so long that she overlapped with 15 prime ministers, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss (barely). She ascended to the crown at age 27, which gave her an enormous head start over her son in this regard; King Charles III will turn 74 next month. But maybe, with enough political turmoil in the U.K., he can catch up.

King Charles III faces tough odds to match his mom in terms of PMs but this is the kind of start you like to see. — Robert Farley (@drfarls) October 20, 2022

There will be a new PM very soon

Unlike the Tory leadership battle that brought Liz Truss into power, the race to succeed her will not be a drawn-out affair.

NEW All stages of voting by Tory MPs will take place on Monday. Only Conservative MPs with more than 100 supporters can stand.

Members will then vote between Tuesday and Friday for a new leader. New Prime Minister within 10 days.

More: https://t.co/1MQCWPyQYD — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) October 20, 2022

Another difference between the upcoming contest and the last one: This time around, Conservative members of Parliament will vote on the next prime minister. In September, the race was decided by more than 100,000 Conservative Party members — a cohort that tends to be to the right of rank-and-file voters, and perhaps of lawmakers as well.

Who’s the favorite to succeed Truss?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Boris Johnson is vying to return to the top job. But beyond him, the group of possible successors so far looks familiar from last month’s leadership contest. But uncertainty is the name of the game right now, particularly because, as the New York Times notes, the method for selecting the next leader is up in the air. (One certainty: It will be a Tory Party decision, and regular British voters will not be consulted.)

Sky News reports that Rishi Sunak, who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Johnson before his dramatic resignation, is the oddsmakers’ favorite. Sunak, who remains a member of Parliament, was the runner-up to Truss in last month’s leadership contest, and must be feeling pretty smug after warning Truss last month that “borrowing your way out of inflation is a fairy tale.”

Another contender is former Defense Secretary Penny Mordaunt, who gained surprising momentum last month before finishing in third behind Truss and Sunak.

Then there’s Johnson, whom oddsmakers rate as the third or fourth favorite, but who will need to overcome a lot of ill will after paving the way for the Truss era with his duplicitous personal behavior.

Current Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is another fairly serious contender. He declined to enter last month’s contest despite pleas for him to do so, but may not pass up another chance. Wallace has drawn widespread praise for his firm policy on the war in Ukraine.

Boris stirs?

A certain someone may be plotting a comeback:

EXCLUSIVE:



I'm told that Boris Johnson is expected to stand in the Tory leadership contest



He's taking soundings but is said to believe it is a matter of national interesthttps://t.co/SuApE3RmIr — Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) October 20, 2022

Could the last PM — who was done in by a relentless string of scandals, most notably “Partygate” — actually return to power? Within the Conservative Party, opinions on the matter seemed decidedly mixed.

Already **8 Tory MPs** backing Boris



Duddridge: "Time to come back"

Bristow: "Bring Back Boris"

McPartland: "We #BringBackBoris

Clarke-Smith: "can dig us out"

Fabricant: "He’s a #winner"

Dorries: "MPs must demand"

Longhi: "Please come back boss"

Jenkyns: "Democratic mandate" — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) October 20, 2022

👀

NEW One Tory ex-minister on Boris tells me: "If that ego on sticks becomes leader of the Tory party I will surrender the whip.

"I have heard of one Conservative who will cross the floor. Many of us will not stand for that man's leadership."

More: https://t.co/1MQCWPyQYD — Christopher Hope📝 (@christopherhope) October 20, 2022

Johnson, who is still under investigation by a Parliamentary committee, has been conveniently absent during the last few weeks of political upheaval, supposedly on a Caribbean vacation. But he’s reportedly heading back to the U.K. this weekend and has been following all the drama on WhatsApp.

Star lettuce celebrates victory

At this time of crisis, British eyes turned to the Daily Star’s “lettuce cam,” which has been tracking whether a head of lettuce the tabloid bought at Tesco last week would last longer than Truss’s leadership. Naturally, the vegetable was in a jubilant mood on Thursday.

The lettuce now has disco lights on the live stream and is celebrating. pic.twitter.com/FGNFDyIVgr — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 20, 2022

Truss bails

“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected,” she said in a short statement outside 10 Downing Street.

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party"



UK Prime Minister Liz Truss resignshttps://t.co/O5kO1WJ4tY pic.twitter.com/Gq6FtOGNIP — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 20, 2022

Truss’s proposal for massive, unfunded tax cuts had led to financial chaos and inspired a revolt within her own party, which forced her to sack her Chancellor of the Exchequer in charge of the budget and reverse course on almost all of her signature policies.

She will serve until a new Conservative leader is chosen by a party committee, a decision that is expected within a week. (Perhaps this time, the committee will have a bit more foresight than when it selected Truss over the more moderate Rishi Sunak.)