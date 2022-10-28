Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Attacked in Home

Police tape is seen near the home of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning in San Francisco, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday morning and reportedly shouted, “Where’s Nancy?” according to a law enforcement official who spoke with the Washington Post. Mr. Pelosi survived the attack; Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time. The assailant’s motive is not yet clear. Below is what we know about this developing story.

What Happened?

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said during a press conference, that officers from the department responded at approximately 2:27 a.m. to a wellbeing check at the Pelosi’s home. The officers arrived to find both Mr. Pelosi and the male suspect.

“Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said.

The officers then tackled and disarmed the suspect, taking him into custody, and both Pelosi and the suspect were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

ABC News is reporting that the attacker entered through a sliding glass door and was looking for the speaker herself. The New York Times is also reporting similarly, citing a source who said that the attacker confronted Mr. Pelosi, asking “Where is Nancy?”

Paul, 82, was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. The Associated Press reports that he was attacked using a hammer and “suffered blunt force trauma to his head and body,” citing sources close to the investigation. The AP, again citing sources, said the Speaker’s home was specifically targeted by the assailant. Nancy Pelosi was not home at the time.

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old David Depepe and he is now facing numerous charges including attempted homicide, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse and additional felonies.

The Wall Street Journal, citing law enforcement sources, said the suspect expressed far-right views on his social media, including conspiracy theories about COVID-19.

Echoes of Jan 6 when Trump supporters flooded the Capitol, some hunting for the speaker https://t.co/xVpPSm17vH — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 28, 2022

The United States Capitol Police issued a statement saying it is assisting the San Francisco Police Department and the FBI in the investigation, adding that agents from its California field office “quickly arrived on scene.” The Capitol Police also said Pelosi herself was in Washington, D.C., at the time and was accompanied by her security detail.

Mr. Pelosi wouldn’t receive protection from the U.S. Capitol Police when unaccompanied by the Speaker, according to the Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the security protocol.

Concerns about security for members of Congress have significantly increased over the years, particularly in the wake of the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol, which saw lawmakers directly confronting threats of danger. Since 2017, threats against members of Congress have gone up, with 2021 registering 9,625 recorded threats, according to data from the Capitol Police.

Back in August, Mr. Pelosi pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, a misdemeanor charge. He was sentenced to serve five days in jail and three years probation.