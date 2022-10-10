Putin Strikes Back

The aftermath of a Russian airstrike near Kyiv’s business district and central railway station on Monday. Photo: Oleksandr Khomenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Days after Ukraine struck a strategic and symbolic blow by bombing Russia’s one bridge to Crimea, Russia retaliated with a dozens of airstrikes on targets in at least 11 cities throughout Ukraine. Russia launched at least 84 cruise missiles and two dozen Iranian-made drones in the Monday assault, its largest and widest-reaching single barrage since the invasion began. Ukrainian authorities say they intercepted 43 of the missiles, but that at least 12 people were killed and more than 80 wounded. Most of the strikes hit in places far from the front lines, including Kyiv and Lviv.

Ukraine's commander in chief of the armed forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi @CinC_AFU published this map of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine this morning. 'We are forced to repel these attacks using Soviet weapons which we have in short supply', he said pic.twitter.com/HA7wKLddFW — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) October 10, 2022

The barrage primarily targeted Ukraine’s power infrastructure, and the damage has led to blackouts in Kharkiv and Lviv, as other widespread service disruptions.

In Dnipro, the regional center, one of the missiles fell near a bus with civilians inside; all of them survived, said Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov.



📷 Video shows an explosion in Dnipro. Dnepr Operativny / Telegram pic.twitter.com/qFW5R0tk2Z — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 10, 2022

One missile that apparently missed its target struck and severely damaged an office tower in Kyiv. It had been months since any successful Russian airstrikes on the Ukrainian capital. Now the city is once again pocked with fresh craters, including one next to a children’s playground in a popular park.

The crater on a playground in central Kyiv that was hit by a Russian missile today is massive. #CNN #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/wbt3dOKsNL — Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN) October 10, 2022

The Glass Bridge in Kyiv was also hit this morning pic.twitter.com/L1KRlg0hxz — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 10, 2022

Many Kyiv residents who spoke with reporters on Monday responded defiantly to the new attacks.

A video of a Russian missile strike on Lviv #Ukraine this morning. pic.twitter.com/mOe06HGC7O — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) October 10, 2022

The barrage was meant as a message to both Ukraine and Russia, following weeks of demoralizing defeats and setbacks for Russian forces in Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin, who said over the weekend that Ukraine’s attack on the Kerch Bridge was terrorism, celebrated Monday’s airstrikes in a televised speech in which he not only emphasized that the assault was retaliation for Ukraine’s attack on the bridge, but threatened more “harsh” retaliation if Ukraine’s “terrorism” continues. The airstrikes were also the kind of tactic that flummoxed Russian hardliners have been clamoring for in recent weeks.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Russia was the terrorist, as the timing and targets of the barrage “were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible” and reflected Russia’s inability to defeat Ukraine on the actual battlefield.

Video of Russian missiles hitting a central heating plant in Kyiv. Trying to render the city unlivable during winter. pic.twitter.com/BP59nUkM9K — Leonid ХВ Ragozin (@leonidragozin) October 10, 2022

Following the Russian onslaught, Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian leaders and advocates immediately called for Kyiv’s Western allies to supply more air defense systems to the country — and according to analysts who spoke with the New York Times on Monday, it’s likely Ukraine’s wish will be granted.

This post has been updated.

