Ukraine Bombs Russia’s Bridge to Crimea

Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia on October 8. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

A massive explosion rocked Russia’s literal and figurative bridge to Crimea on Saturday, nearly destroying a key supply line between the Russian mainland and its embattled forces in southern Ukraine — and striking another humiliating blow to Russia as it struggles to hold on to its captured territory in the country amid an intense Ukrainian counteroffensive. The early morning blast, which Russia’s anti-terrorist committee says was caused by a truck bomb, collapsed part of the 12-mile-long Kerch Bridge, which spans the strait between the Azov and Black seas and is the only direct road and railway link between the Russian mainland and the illegally annexed Crimean peninsula.

Russia’s anti-terrorist committee said a truck exploded on the bridge’ in the early hours of Saturday morning and caused seven railway fuel tanks opposite it to ignite.



Putin has called for an investigation. Some videos are going around, such as this. pic.twitter.com/ylWeKykzUp — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 8, 2022

There is now security footage that purports to show a truck exploding on the Crimean Bridge. If this is all true, it means this was a suicide attack. pic.twitter.com/GrjmzVnZFJ — Andrew Roth (@Andrew__Roth) October 8, 2022

The explosion also ignited fuel tankers being transported across the bridge by a freight train. Footage taken in the aftermath of the blast showed the railway portion of the bridge engulfed in flames. Half of the roadway is now in the strait, and the blast did significant but apparently non-catastrophic damage to the rest of the $4 billion bridge — at least temporarily forcing Russia to suspend road and rail traffic across it.

Closer look at the collapsed road span of the Crimean bridge pic.twitter.com/ZW1OOAKdns — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) October 8, 2022

The bridge is an engineering feat – the Wehrmacht and the Red Army tried and failed to connect Crimea to the Russian mainland – and the key symbol of Russia's control over the annexed peninsula.



Now it looks like this. Two road spans collapsed and the railroad bridge is damaged. pic.twitter.com/cD9hYOSuPv — max seddon (@maxseddon) October 8, 2022

Russia said the explosion killed at least three people who were in a car driving across the bridge at the time. The Kremlin also said that road and rail transit over the bridge had been partially restored as of Saturday night, but that the bridge was not fully operational and it wasn’t clear when it would be again.

Russian repair crews have sent the first test train across the damaged section of the Crimean Bridge. A dozen passenger trains are scheduled to follow tonight, Transport Ministry officials say. A remarkable feat, given the footage of the damage from just hours ago. pic.twitter.com/O7N8QJNomk — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) October 8, 2022

Ukrainian government officials publicly celebrated the strike on the bridge on Saturday morning, tacitly but not directly acknowledging Ukraine was responsible for the blast. An unnamed Ukrainian official later told the Washington Post that the operation had been carried out by Ukrainian special services. A Ukrainian official also reportedly told Western diplomats that the fuel tankers were on their way to a military depot (and thus a legitimate military target). How Ukraine carried out the strike is not yet clear.

Only 3 months ago, Russian propaganda was claiming that the Crimea bridge was impossible to attack because of 20 different modes of protection covering it, including military dolphins (#17) https://t.co/gJdON9o4Vl What a colossal failure pic.twitter.com/70ZrQoKXYb — Elizabeth Tsurkov🌻 (@Elizrael) October 8, 2022

The bridge, which Russia built after it illegally annexed Crimea, holds special meaning for both countries. For Russia, the bridge is a celebrated, long-sought engineering marvel that signifies its claim to the peninsula. President Vladimir Putin personally drove a truck across the bridge at its 2018 opening. The bridge is meanwhile reviled in Ukraine for these same reasons, but Ukraine had been either unwilling or unable to strike the bridge until now. While the Kerch Bridge apparently remains operational, at the very least Ukraine succeeded in hampering one of Russia’s most critical supply conduits, as well as striking another significant symbolic blow to Putin.

If and how the Russian president retaliates remains to be seen, particularly at a time of upheaval within the highest ranks of Russia’s military. Putin has previously threatened to use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, but it remains far from clear whether or not he is actually willing to go that far.

