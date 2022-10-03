Why Is Everyone Freaking Out About Credit Suisse?

Photo: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP via Getty Images

For the last 14 years, Wall Street has lived in fear that something on the scale of Lehman Brothers’ collapse would come again, and when it did, we would have no warning about the financial destruction it would reap. This weekend, the markets zeroed in on Credit Suisse as the first major bank to possibly fail during this current global financial turndown. Based in Zurich, Credit Suisse isn’t exactly a household name here in the US, but it is a key part of the New York financial firmament, with a large office near Central Park in Midtown and about $1.5 trillion in assets, meaning that a blow-up would be about as risky to the financial system as Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley, the most visible investment bank to back Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter. It has already seen serious trouble in the last 18 months, after the investment firm Archegos Capital collapsed, causing the Swiss bank to lose about $5.5 billion, close some of its major operations, and issue a mea culpa that laid out how it missed getting fleeced. As the global economy has slowed, traders have been making bets that it wouldn’t be able to make good on its debts, and its stock has fallen to its lowest point ever. But is it actually in danger, or is it just vigilante traders pushing a bank to the brink? And if it collapsed, would it really be that bad?

Here’s what to know:

The Spies Behind Credit Suisse’s Slump

Credit Suisse has seen its reputation splinter since 2019, thanks in part to a corporate espionage scandal — where top brass would spy on bankers, then misled regulators, and one investigator commited suicide – and the shoddy management that led to the bank getting caught flat-footed by Archegos’ collapse. The spying episode had been embarrassing for the bank for years, starting off as an isolated incident of a P.I. trailing a former banker, but later ballooning to at least seven different bankers. While it wasn’t illegal, it deeply damaged the bank’s reputation, and led to the resignation of its CEO, Tidjane Thiam, to resign in 2020.

The next year, Archegos went under, dragging Credit Suisse with it. Bill Hwang, the CEO of the investment firm, had allegedly lied about its positions in the markets to multiple banks, including Credit Suisse, that were funding his outsized bets, according to a criminal indictment filed against him by the Justice Department in April. After that, the bank had to sell its brokerage unit that works with hedge funds, and had struggled to raise money.

Where’s the Money?

Over the last three quarters, Credit Suisse has lost $4 billion, according to Reuters — not a good position to be in for Switzerland’s second-largest bank. Its increasingly precarious situation has led the market to care once again about a financial instrument that shares blame for exacerbating the 2008 financial crisis, the credit default swap, or CDS. A CDS is like a hedge, and acts kind of like an insurance product, but for a company’s bonds. If the company defaults, the CDS kicks in and pays the bondholder out for money that they would have gotten had the company made good on its debts. (In reality, investors buy CDSs for all kinds of reasons, including trying to trade them for short-term profits – not just to make their holdings less susceptible to blow-ups). But like the cost of hurricane insurance in the late summer, it gets more expensive to buy CDS when a company gets riskier. With Credit Suisse, the price of buying that insurance to cover you for the next five years has gone up roughly tenfold.

It’s a big spike — but not everyone thinks it’s actually that high. Hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein noted that Morgan Stanley has been in a much worse position before.

Oh my, this feels like a concerted effort at scaremongering. See my recent tweets. In 2011-2012 Morgan Stanley CDS was twice as wide as Credit Suisse is today. Take a deep breath guys. https://t.co/mEr2rPsCDP — boaz weinstein (@boazweinstein) October 1, 2022

The Bank Is In A “Critical Moment”

On Sunday, the current Credit Suisse CEO, Ulrich Koerner, sent a memo to the company that said it was in a “critical moment.” The bank went on to give its bankers talking points saying that it still has about $100 billion to pay for any losses, and more than $200 billion in assets it could sell if that wasn’t enough. The company’s stock dropped about 10 percent, but then recovered somewhat as the bank tried to allay the market’s worst fears.

Is This Another Lehman Brothers?

No, says Mohamed El-Erian. Paul J. Davies at Bloomberg doesn’t think so, either. Charlie Gasparino over at Fox Business, a reliable barometer of the Wall Street elite, says the mood among top bankers is that the situation is “not as dire” as speculation would make it out to be. Could they be wrong? Sure. But that brings up another question: if it were to fail, would it really be that bad? There’s reason to doubt it it would be as bad as the collapse of Lehman:

Also, there’s no chance of a “Lehman Moment” because the Lehman collapse was a deliberate policy choice that literally no one would repeat again. — Sean Tuffy (@SMTuffy) October 3, 2022

That decision made in a very different era. Since the George W. Bush administration, banks really have gotten better at holding more capital in case of an unexpected financial calamity. They submit plans to the Federal Reserve detailing their potential unwinding. And the Fed now has experience in handling these kinds of bailouts — and for all the tough talk coming out of the Fed nowadays about inflation, it’s very unlikely that the central bank would let another large bank take down the financial system with it.