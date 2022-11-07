DOJ to Monitor Polls, Republicans Begin Lawsuits: Updates

After all the primaries, campaigning, polling, Trump endorsements, Democratic anxiety, and historically unprecedented spending, Election Day 2022 is just hours away. The voting across the nation will determine control of the House and Senate for the remainder of President Joe Biden’s current term in office, as well as the outcome of numerous gubernatorial races, ballot initiatives, and, in some states, races that could have a profound impact on abortion and election integrity. We’re tracking the latest developments during and after Election Day below.

Buckle up, America

In Monday’s Politico Nightly, Charlie Mehtesian warns that the election “is going to be a train wreck”:

All the elements of a perfect storm are present: a rise in threats against election administrators and poll workers; outdated and overstrained election infrastructure; a brain drain of officials experienced with the complexities of administering elections; external cyber threats; and an abundance of close races that could extend long past Election Day as mail-in and provisional ballots are counted, recounted and litigated.

Then, there are the hundreds of Republican candidates up and down the ballot with a record of denying or expressing doubts about the 2020 presidential results — a few were even present at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. At least a dozen candidates running in competitive Senate and governor and secretary of state contests refused to commit or declined to respond when asked whether they’ll accept the results of their races. A blowout Republican victory might remove many of the most combustible elements. But short of a red wave Tuesday, we’re looking at an ugly finish.

Along these lines, Intelligencer’s Ed Kilgore has noted the likelihood of GOP candidates declaring premature victory on Tuesday night, while Jonathan Chait has underlined how “Democracy is on the ballot” isn’t just a slogan.

Twitter’s misinformation-fighting efforts have reportedly taken a hit

The Associated Press reports that the social media platform “is struggling to respond to political misinformation and other harmful posts” ahead of Election Day amid the company’s volatile transition under Elon Musk:

The recent mass layoffs spared many of the people whose job it is to keep hate and misinformation off the social-media platform. Musk cut just 15% of those frontline content-moderation workers, compared to roughly 50% job cuts companywide, an executive said last week. But in preparation for the layoffs, employees said the company also sharply reduced how many employees can look into a specific account’s digital history and behavior — a practice necessary to investigate if it’s been used maliciously and take action to suspend it. The company said it froze access to those tools to reduce “insider risk” at a time of transition.

Fanone backs Fetterman

Michael Fanone, the former D.C. police officer who testified to Congress about his experiences on January 6, is backing John Fetterman in Pennsylvania’s Senate race in what appears to be his first official endorsement in the midterms. In a video posted Monday afternoon, Fanone cites celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz’s support from Donald Trump and the fact that some of Oz’s campaign staffers attended Trump’s January 6 rally, as reported by Rolling Stone.

Dr. Oz stands with the election deniers + insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol in the violent attack that killed police officers



I’m honored to have the support of Officer Fanone, a true American hero who (unlike Oz) believes in supporting democracy 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WR5sP7j47k — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 7, 2022

The most expensive midterms of all time

Getting elected to office is an expensive proposition. According to the nonpartisan group OpenSecrets, Democrats, Republicans, and outside PACs spent a total of $16.7 billion this cycle — surpassing the previous record set in 2018 of $14.1 billion. A few superlatives:

The most expensive Senate race was held in Georgia, where the group AdImpact estimates a quarter-billion dollars in combined spending. In close second is the heated Pennsylvania race, where Democrats and Republicans have spent $221 million combined.

The Senate Majority PAC and Senate Leadership Fund — the political-action committees largely controlled by Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, respectively — spent considerably as well. The GOP group spent $230 million compared to the Democrats’ $154 million

George Soros was the most generous donor in 2022, with nearly $127 million handed to Democratic candidates and PACs. The next two closest billionaires, Kenneth Griffin and Richard Uihlein, spent a combined $144 million for Republicans.

DOJ to monitor polls in 24 states

On Monday, the Justice Department announced that it will be monitoring polls in nearly half the states for “compliance with federal voting rights laws” and will also be accepting complaints submitted by the public. In 2020, the department’s civil-rights division sent monitors to just 18 states and 44 jurisdictions. On the DOJ’s list this year are areas that were at the center of debunked election-integrity accusations such as Philadelphia and Arizona’s Maricopa County, but also New York’s Queens County and several counties in Alaska and Nevada.

Republicans sue to disqualify mail-in ballots in swing states

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, promoters of election-fraud lies centered many of their claims around mail-in voting, casting aspersions on a commonly used method of voting. Now, ahead of this year’s midterms, Republicans in swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan are seeking to disqualify countless mail-in ballots for reasons such as not dating the outside envelope of the ballot or an incomplete written address for a witness. The lawsuits are being pursued where races are expected to be especially tight and where even the thinnest of margins could potentially determine who controls Congress. The Washington Post reports:

Over the past two years, Republicans have waged a sustained campaign against alleged voter fraud. Experts say the litigation — which could significantly affect Tuesday’s vote — represents a parallel strategy of suing to disqualify mail ballots based on technicalities. While the rejections may have some basis in state law, experts say they appear to go against a principle, enshrined in federal law, of not disenfranchising voters for minor errors.

The suits coincide with a systematic attempt by Republicans — led by former president Donald Trump — to persuade GOP voters to cast their ballots only on Election Day. Critics argue that the overall purpose is to separate Republicans and Democrats by method of voting and then to use lawsuits to void mail ballots that are disproportionately Democratic.

On Monday, John Fettterman’s campaign asked a federal judge to order Pennsylvania election officials to count mail-in ballots with no date or the wrong date written on the outside envelope, after the state’s supreme court ruled last week those ballots be put aside and not counted. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, “There will likely be tens of thousands of undated and wrongly dated ballots rejected statewide under that ruling.”

Get ready for the blood-moon midterms

If the 2022 midterms didn’t seem foreboding enough on their own, there will be a total lunar eclipse during the early hours of Election Day. For those of us up early enough prior to the polls opening on Tuesday, the phenomenon will begin around 3:02 a.m. ET with the moon appearing to dim, according to NASA. The moon will then enter the Earth’s shadow at approximately 5:17 a.m. At this time, which is known as “totality,” the moon will take on a deep-red hue, hence why it’s frequently nicknamed a “blood moon.” It will be the last total lunar eclipse until 2025.

Yes, democracy really is on the ballot

Intelligencer’s Jonathan Chait writes that there is truth in the now all too familiar Democratic Party slogan:

The most obvious ramifications for democracy lie in those races where Republican candidates for governor and secretary of State who openly support Trump’s election claims are vying for direct control of the election apparatus. It is difficult to predict the effect on 2024 of, say, a Doug Mastriano or a Mark Finchem having legal authority over the elections, but the downside risk is enormous.

The “democracy is on the ballot” skeptics are generally ignoring these contests and instead referencing races for Congress. But here, too, the elections pose a significant peril. The most obvious is that the 2024 election may again come down to a congressional vote to authorize the results of the Electoral College or to pick between competing slates of electors. In 2021, that vote was a formality, but a Congress controlled by Republicans would likely offer a Republican election challenge more than gestures of support.

Read the rest of Jon’s thoughts here.

Arizona Republicans change their tune about voting by mail

As far as state parties go, Arizona Republicans have been among the most conspiratorial of the many GOP groups proposing there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election — including unsubstantiated claims that mail-in voting last cycle was manipulated in favor of Democrats. But as the Senate and governor’s races tighten to within a few points, the Arizona GOP is now encouraging voters to use mail-in ballots and drop boxes they’ve been condemning for years. The Washington Post reported Sunday that Republicans in the state are concerned that their own rhetoric on mail-in voting could stop many likely GOP voters from casting their ballots at all. According to a Post analysis, Republicans are way behind their pace of mail-in votes in Maricopa County, the home to Phoenix, which often decides close races in the increasingly purple state.

This post will be continuously updated.

