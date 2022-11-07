The Final 2022 Midterms Polling Forecast

Republicans are defending 21 seats, six of which were left open by retirements. Just four of those races are rated competitive (either toss-ups or races leaning to a particular candidate) by the experts at the Cook Political Report. Democrats are defending just 14 seats, only one of which is “open.” Cook considers five of these races competitive. FiveThirtyEight’s projections based on polling and expert opinion now give Republicans 55 percent odds of flipping the Senate (this and their individual race projections are probabilities, not predictions); Democrats have a 45 percent probability of holding the Senate. Let’s take a closer look at the most uncertain races.

The contest between Democratic lieutenant governor John Fetterman and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz began with Fetterman clearly favored and Oz derided as an amateur. It has evolved into one of the closest races in the country with Oz leading by 0.1 percent in the RealClearPolitics polling averages. But that figure could be slightly misleading, since the last two polls (each giving Oz a two-point lead) were from polling outfits (Trafalgar Group and Insider Advantage) that have been regularly showing above-average performance by Republican candidates across the country. FiveThirtyEight’s forecast based on polls and other data gives Oz a 56 percent probability of winning.

The seat these two candidates are battling over is currently occupied by retiring Republican Pat Toomey, so a Fetterman win could give Democrats a bit of a firewall against Senate losses elsewhere.

In another Senate race where a Republican often mocked as a low-quality candidate has caught up with a Democratic front-runner, Herschel Walker now leads Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock by 0.5 percent in the RealClearPolitics polling averages. Crucially, however, neither candidate is polling at or very near 50 percent in a state that famously requires general-election runoffs if no one wins a majority of the vote. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver was at 4.5 percent in the latest poll of the race from Landmark Communications, which showed Walker leading Warnock by 1.4 percent with 46.8 percent of the vote. FiveThirtyEight’s projections give the Republican 63 percent odds of finishing ahead (though perhaps not with a majority).

Aside from the possible overtime contest, this race has been characterized by a drumbeat of revelations about Walker’s background that have kept him from fully benefiting from what is looking to be a Republican wave in the state. Warnock has run a steady and magnificently funded race, but it could clearly go either way now or in December.

A third Senate race featuring a Trump primary endorsee struggling to catch a national wave is in Arizona, where incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly has yet to trail Peter Thiel protégé Blake Masters in a single public poll. But the contest has unmistakably tightened with Kelly now leading in the RealClearPolitics polling averages by a single point. A late poll from Insider Advantage shows the race actually tied, and another from Remington Research gives Kelly a three-point lead. FiveThirtyEight projects that Kelly has a 66 percent probability of winning.

Arizona’s Senate race is best understood in the broader context of a highly competitive state in which this year’s GOP ticket is dominated from top-to-bottom by MAGA election deniers who are benefiting from border-control concerns along with the general sense that Democrats are losing their grip on Latino voters (some alienated by cultural progressivism and others just upset by inflation like everyone else).

Masters is, depending on your perceptions, a refreshingly frank outsider or or a creepy extremist stooge. You don’t sense he’d have much of a chance of beating the steady and genial centrist Kelly without a favorable national environment, but he likely has that going for him.

The contest between incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan and MAGA candidate and retired general Don Bolduc heated up very late. While Hassan was considered vulnerable from the beginning of the cycle, Bolduc was far down the list of preferred challengers from the GOP; after a September primary win, he was struggling to overcome a history of wacky statements and poor fundraising skills. But sensing this race might be the key to control of the Senate, Mitch McConnell and other national Republicans have poured resources and messaging help into Bolduc’s campaign and made him a viable candidate.

Like her colleague Mark Kelly, Hassan is hanging on to a one-point lead in the RealClearPolitics polling averages after looking like a sure bet for reelection over many months. Two late polls from New Hampshire outlets illustrate how close the race has become with St. Anselm College giving Bolduc a 48-47 lead and the University of New Hampshire showing Hassan still up 50-48. FiveThirtyEight is still a bit bullish on Hassan, giving her a 72 percent probability of winning.

If early reporting New Hampshire gives Republicans a Senate gain on Election Night, it will likely be a long dark night for Democrats.

Nevada’s contest between incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican famous-name scion Adam Laxalt has been close all along. Now it will come down to a familiar battle between Democrats generating a huge ground-game lead in Las Vegas and Republicans running up the score in rural counties. The polls have been leaning toward Laxalt, a former state attorney general, who leads in the RCP polling averages by 2.8 percent, but some of that may be the mix of pollsters. Nevada political journalism “dean” Jon Ralston has with no great certainty predicted a Cortez Masto win. FiveThirtyEight has the race almost exactly dead even with Laxalt having a 51 percent probability of prevailing.

Variables include not just the proper functioning of the Democratic turnout machine built by Cortez Masto’s mentor, the late senator Harry Reid, but also whether the incumbent can stem the erosion of Democratic support from her fellow Latinos and whether Laxalt can produce historic margins among non-college-educated voters in a sour economic environment.

Perpetually underestimated Republican senator Ron Johnson has never been especially popular in Wisconsin but has a real knack for winning elections. In his bid for a third term, he leads Democratic state lieutenant governor Mandela Barnes by 2.8 percent in the RCP polling averages, mostly on the wings of a heavily negative set of attacks on Barnes for past comments the progressive Democrat made about policing and criminal-justice reform in a state where racial tensions are high. FiveThirtyEight gives Johnson a 78 percent probability of winning.

Barnes hasn’t led any public polls of this race since September, nor has RonJon built any big leads. The final survey from the generally reliable Marquette Law School outlet showed Johnson up 50-48, well within the margin of error. A win here against the only Republican incumbent senator who’s in serious trouble would be huge for Democrats.

The battle for another Republican-held open seat in a highly competitive state that went narrowly for Donald Trump in 2020 may be remembered as a lost opportunity for national Democrats. Absent a major national intervention, Democrat Cheri Beasley can’t quite seem to catch up with Republican Ted Budd, who now leads by 5.6 percent in the RCP polling averages; the contest was very close in mid-September.

The preponderance of Republican-leaning pollsters in this state, however, leaves some hope for Democrats, although a non-Republican-leaning Marist poll in mid-October showed Budd leading Beasley 49-45. This may have just been the wrong year for Beasley to run. FiveThirtyEight puts Budd’s win probability at 82 percent.

Several once competitive or potentially competitive Senate races seem to have fallen off the battleground map in late polling. In Florida, Republican incumbent Marco Rubio leads Democrat Val Demings by 7.8 percent in the RCP polling averages; a late Siena poll had Rubio up 51-43. In Ohio, Democrat Tim Ryan’s highly competent campaign kept him competitive in a strongly red-leaning state for a good while, but Republican Trump endorsee and Thiel-financed J.D. Vance now leads by 7.5 percent in the RCP averages; a late Trafalgar Group poll showed him up by 10. In Colorado, Republicans were bullish about outsider business executive Joe O’Dea, but Democratic incumbent Michael Bennet has led in every public poll (though polling has been sparse) and is up by 5.3 percent in the RCP averages.

An early-October Iowa poll from Ann Selzer raised eyebrows by showing seven-term Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley in trouble against Democrat Mike Franken, but the same pollster now shows the 89-year-old Republican comfortably ahead by 12 points, which is what you’d expect in red Iowa. Utah Democrats backed conservative independent Evan McMullin against Republican incumbent Mike Lee and created some initial excitement, but recent polls show Lee blowing out to a double-digit lead. And in Washington, Republicans have been excited by a few GOP-leaning polls showing their candidate Tiffany Smiley running not far behind five-term Democratic incumbent Patty Murray, but more objective polls and the strong majority Murray posted in the state’s nonpartisan primary suggest an upset there would be a real surprise.