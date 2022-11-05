5 More Disturbing Revelations About Sam Bankman-Fried

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The first stage of any collapse is confusion, maybe even Schadenfreude. It was no different during the wild week when Sam Bankman-Fried, the supposed crypto wunderkind and founder of FTX, tried and failed to sell his imploding empire only to find himself totally broke, his companies bankrupt, and his polycule perhaps no longer in the mood. (Read about all that here.) The stage after that, though, is fear — and that is precisely where we are right now. The sum of Bankman-Fried may have added up to less than his parts, but that doesn’t change the fact that he was deeply interconnected with the worlds of politics and finance beyond the relatively small world of digital currencies. Since his bankruptcy filing, the crypto empire Bankman-Fried presided over has been subject to even more embarrassing and damning revelations, and he is the target of multiple investigations. It is still too early to say that he’s headed for prison — if the prior big financial crisis taught us anything, it’s not to be shocked when nobody gets arrested for obvious crimes — but that is certainly a strong possibility. Here’s what we’ve learned about SBF since Friday.

FTX software had a very illegal-sounding back door for moving huge sums of money.

I’m not a judge, so it’s not up to me to decide what’s against the law. But I’ve got eyes. Over the weekend, it was revealed — first by Reuters — that a back door was written into the code at the FTX crypto exchange that allowed Bankman-Fried to move customer deposits from that platform to his (supposed completely separate) hedge fund, Alameda Research. In essence, this was a way to keep quiet the alarm bells that would have started to ring if anyone else had been aware that he was moving this money. All told, Reuters reported that $1 billion was missing. Dipping into such funds is a cardinal sin (a crime, probably) in the financial industry: Customer deposits are subject to all kinds of careful protections and certainly aren’t available as a slush fund for the CEO to play with.

So why the secret back door? Bankman-Fried has so far explained that a mistake in internal labeling had led to customer deposits being used to fund his hedge fund. This is important when you’re trying to come up with a legal theory that lets you off the hook: Look, it was bad, but it was an accident. If a back door built into the company’s code is only known to or accessible by the top executive (or something like that), it starts to get at something prosecutors really salivate over: intent. White-collar crime is difficult to prove, in large part because someone’s state of mind is crucial to demonstrating that something was an intentional fraud. How do you explain a back door as inadvertent? Reuters again is helpful here. When the reporters texting Bankman-Fried asked about the missing funds, he responded, “???”

The company balance sheet was embarrassing on many levels.

On November 6, CoinDesk published the first look into Bankman-Fried’s hedge fund, Alameda Research, setting off the whole cascade that led to this catastrophe. Over the weekend, the Financial Times went further and published a deeper look into what his financial empire was holding. For those without a subscription to the pink paper, here’s a screengrab that made it onto Twitter.

The “balance sheet” of FTX 😱 (via FT)



When I return from post-surgery, I’ll try to get inspired by this:



— To Doist’s balance sheet, add “Hidden poorly internally labeled fiat account” that stores billions $

— Pitch Sequoia while high on meth and playing League of Legends



😂 pic.twitter.com/HotyMLusGO — Amir Salihefendić (@amix3k) November 13, 2022

Let me just lay out here that this is not what a balance sheet tends to look like if it’s being updated all the time by, say, an accounting department. There are, for instance, messages embedded into the cells. One is: “There were many things I wish I could do differently than I did,” which Bankman-Fried then goes on to say is how he labeled things.

It’s not as if he had signed his name to this, but it’s fair to guess he wrote it or authorized someone else to do so. But still, it’s a sloppy document, and considering the number of caveats up at the top (“rough values,” “typos,” etc.) it’s essentially an unaudited, hastily assembled document with a bunch of round numbers put together by a probable fraudster.

Based on what we now know about Bankman-Fried’s former empire, Alameda was largely just a way to prop up his other businesses — not just FTX but other crypto exchanges and technologies he was associated with. There are about $9 billion in liabilities. The non-crypto money account is negative $8 billion.

On top of everything else, FTX lost nine figures in a hack last week.

A hacker appears to have stolen $600 million in customer funds from FTX on Friday night. Here’s the company’s general counsel on it:

Investigating abnormalities with wallet movements related to consolidation of ftx balances across exchanges - unclear facts as other movements not clear. Will share more info as soon as we have it. @FTX_Official — Ryne Miller (@_Ryne_Miller) November 12, 2022

Later, an executive at another crypto exchange, Kraken, tweeted that they knew who was behind it. The identity of the person hasn’t been revealed, but this added a whole other layer of weirdness. Maybe all that money will get recovered; maybe it will get laundered and make a few people very rich (and leave many others poor). How it could happen in the first place is still an open question.

If FTX was a domino, it left other big crypto players wobbly.

Now we’re at the stage where everyone is asking who’s next. FTX didn’t grow to be a $32 billion company in a vacuum, and the prospect of financial contagion has the crypto world in a panic. Already, companies like crypto lender BlockFi, which Bankman-Fried bailed out, are basically shuttered. Crypto.com — you may remember it as the company that featured Matt Damon in a Super Bowl ad — admitted that it had accidentally sent about $400 million to the wrong place and then had to ask people not to freak out. The owner of Huobi, a Hong Kong exchange, is lending money to try to stabilize things. Even Galois Capital, the hedge fund that correctly called the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin — which led directly to the destruction of Three Arrows Capital — got blindsided.

For the record, yes we did have significant funds stuck on FTX. No, we did not use any Bahamian method to move funds out. — Galois Capital (@Galois_Capital) November 11, 2022

There hasn’t been a major fall yet, but other worrying things are happening. Since FTX collapsed, there has been a palpable feeling of distrust in the system. Essentially, if FTX could go and take all your money with no recourse, who else might do the same? Over the weekend, the volume of trading dropped by one-quarter (it has since rebounded); crypto investors are pulling their holdings off the exchanges. This is not what happens when markets are going well. When there are fewer and fewer people trading, eventually things will dwindle to the point where prices collapse because there’s no one else to sell to.

SBF has been tweeting weird things.

Despite all this, Bankman-Fried is tweeting through it — kind of. For the past 17 hours, he has been slowly spelling out “What happened.” It feels like getting sucked into a black hole. He told the New York Times that he is, in fact, the one tweeting. What does it all mean? Who knows? But it’s still a good question.