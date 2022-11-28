A Stunning Wave of Protests Has Erupted in China Over Its Zero-COVID Policies

Protesters hold up a white piece of paper against censorship as they march during a protest against China’s strict zero-COVID measures on November 27 in Beijing, China. Photo: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

An unprecedented wave of public protests has broken out in mainland China, sparked by angry opposition to the country’s ongoing zero-COVID policies and recurring lockdowns, and in particular, the deaths of ten people last Thursday in an apartment-building fire in the city of Urumqi, which is the capital of China’s northwest Xinjiang region. Many people in China have blamed the deaths on the severe COVID restrictions in the city, which have been in place since early August, though local authorities deny any connection between the deaths and the lockdown. Protests erupted in Urumqi on Friday and spread to multiple major cities over the weekend, including Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, and Wuhan — marking the boldest and most widespread anti-government unrest in the country since Chinese leader Xi Jinping began consolidating his power in 2012.

Over the weekend we saw and tracked mass protests against strict COVID prevention measures and in solidarity with families killed in the 11.24 Urumqi fire in at least 18 cities across China, and small acts of public resistance across more. This map shows where. pic.twitter.com/zy0y2c19Gx — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) November 28, 2022

Footage of the demonstrations and many public acts of civil disobedience, including people appearing without face masks or simply displaying blank pieces of paper to protest against censorship, have been widely shared on social media. There have also been public protests reported at numerous university campuses in China, as well as demonstrations outside the country in solidarity.

Most of the demonstrators in China appear to be young people, and at some of the protests, people have even chanted slogans calling for Xi and the Communist Party to step down. Below are just some of the stunning videos and images that have emerged in recent days.

Just extraordinary scenes in Shanghai: “CCP step down, Xi Jinping step down” https://t.co/HjSKmW6RCz — Dr. Leta Hong Fincher 洪理达 (@LetaHong) November 26, 2022

Widespread protests against the zero Covid policy on university campuses and city streets across China. People gathered to mourn the victims who died in a horrifying fire tragedy Thursday and protest the inhuman policy. Don't think I've seen anything like this since 1989. pic.twitter.com/pN1MmQcEEz — Li Yuan (@LiYuan6) November 26, 2022

And this one in Wuhan. Almost all the major cities are in protest. Very different picture to early 2019 when people sang harmoniously across apartment blocks in the first ever COVID lockdown in Wuhan. Never seen anything like this in my lifetime. https://t.co/SaGTxcoWQc — Yuan Ren (@girlinbeijing) November 27, 2022

Standoff between Shanghai cops and another group of protesters on Huaihai Middle Road (淮海中路) and Fuxing Middle Road (复兴中路) on Nov 27…



38/n pic.twitter.com/l09sTeeZqZ — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) November 28, 2022

When police ask the protesters not to chant “no more lockdowns”, so they chant this instead:



“MORE LOCKDOWNS!”

“I WANT TO DO COVID TESTS!”



Folks. Let me remind you this brave effort also encapsulates the highest Chinese wisdom: weaponized passive aggressiveness. pic.twitter.com/PlzK2PCiMW — Tony Lin 林東尼 (@tony_zy) November 27, 2022

Students at Sichuan Foreign Studies University in Chongqing, southwestern China, singing L'Internatle in protest https://t.co/3TNZmyYtLU — itrulyknowchina (@itrulyknownchi1) November 26, 2022

China’s urban youth unemployment rate hit nearly 20% this year. There are record high numbers of college grads but not enough jobs or decent salaries. Covid policies, slowing economy + crackdowns on tech and education sectors have all made things worse https://t.co/T1pd95tDeB — Alice Su 蘇奕安 (@aliceysu) November 28, 2022

My God, this woman in Wuzhen, Zhejiang. https://t.co/ySCNHKRmk6 — Dr. Leta Hong Fincher 洪理达 (@LetaHong) November 27, 2022

Amazing photos coming from the Communication University of China, Nanjing, where students are protesting, making their voices heard at a time of growing unrest in light of zero Covid, following the Urumqi fire. pic.twitter.com/uFp7ZeboQL — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) November 26, 2022

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police in Shanghai as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for the third day and spread to several cities https://t.co/knbPuyvkyl pic.twitter.com/K6G02cOZC1 — Reuters (@Reuters) November 28, 2022

A government crackdown appears to be underway. Police clashed with and detained protesters in Shanghai on Sunday night, and on Monday in both Shanghai and Beijing, there was a heavy police presence in areas where protesters had amassed over the weekend.

Went back to the exact same place where protests were in Beijing last night in Liangmaqiao. Totally quiet. Instead, entire street of police vans.

This is a police state w/ far-reaching security/surveillance. No social media that allows people to easily mobilize and gather either pic.twitter.com/CQtpu5qCwr — Selina Wang (@selinawangtv) November 28, 2022

Online, bot accounts on Twitter have spammed mentions of cities where protests have occurred with ads for adult content and gambling.

Twitter is being flooded with spam posts that make it harder to discover content about the protests breaking out across China. The posts, many of which are sexually explicit, use hashtags referring to Shanghai and other Chinese cities.



A slightly more SFW selection 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/BGlr9mh35H — Rebecca Choong Wilkins 钟碧琪 (@RChoongWilkins) November 28, 2022

The protests prompted Chinese stocks to fall when markets reopened on Monday. In addition, CCTV broadcasts of World Cup games have reportedly been minimizing footage of fans not wearing face masks in Qatar.