Inside Elon Musk’s ‘Sincere’ 45-Minute Zoom on Hate Speech

Last night, Elon Musk held a roughly 45-minute Zoom call with representatives from seven nonprofits about hate speech on Twitter, which has been engulfed in hate speech and conspiracy theories since the world’s richest man acquired it less than a week ago. During the online meeting, Musk agreed to not make any major changes to the platform’s content-moderation policies before the election — including bringing back users who had previously been kicked off the site — as well as take advice on policies from people who have been targeted by coordinated online harassment and hate campaigns, according to one of the participants in the call.

“We met to make three immediate requests of him in his stewardship of Twitter,” said Jessica González, co-CEO of Free Press, an online advocacy group that has called for advertisers to stop spending on Twitter ads if Musk rolls back content-moderation policies. “These are the tip-of-the-iceberg kind of requests around maintaining election-integrity systems until the election results are certified, not replatforming people without a transparent process and certainly not before the election, and also making sure that when he’s developing whatever content-moderation regime he’s going to do that he hear directly from people who have faced hate and harassment on Twitter and can offer some unique insight into how that shuts down free speech.”

“He said he’s going to meet these requests,” she added. “And those are words. Actions speak louder than words. We’ll be keeping track and evaluating Musk based on his deeds, not his words.”

The call, which Musk had tweeted about late Tuesday night, came after a spike in antisemitism and racism online, including a surge in racial slurs that Twitter’s head of safety called “a focused, short-term trolling campaign” but independent researchers have said is more widespread. Also on the call were Jonathan Greenblatt and Yael Eisenstat of the Anti-Defamation League, Color of Change president Rashad Robinson, the Asian American Foundation CEO Norman Chen, George W. Bush Center CEO Ken Hersch, NAACP president Derrick Johnson, and League of United Latin American Citizens CEO Sindy Benavides. No one else from Twitter was visible on the call.

The details from González add more to what Musk is considering as he and the rest of the company develop content-moderation policies for the platform, which has become one of its more urgent tasks as advertisers like IPG and General Motors pull back from spending. “Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks,” Musk wrote. “Twitter’s content moderation council will include representatives with widely divergent views, which will certainly include the civil rights community and groups who face hate-fueled violence.”

González said that the call was roughly split between Musk speaking and listening to the other participants. When he spoke, he laid out his vision of the future of Twitter. “He talked about, in the meeting, having a broadly inclusive digital town square. I think he believes in freedom of speech for all. The trick is how to get there. And I don’t know that he totally knows how to do that,” González told me.

One refrain during the meeting was that Musk sets the tone on the platform, González said. A tweet by the billionaire Sunday that spread a fake conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi and his attacker wasn’t directly brought up, but the issues around conspiracy theories spreading through the platform more generally were, she said. She added that his tone was “sincere in the moment.”

“We conveyed that when folks are on the receiving end of harassment campaigns, especially when those are really coordinated using Twitter’s tools, that is not conducive to free speech, especially when those campaigns are disproportionately aimed at women and people of color,” she said. And how did he respond? “He heard that,” she said. “There was not a great response. But he didn’t blow it off, either.”

