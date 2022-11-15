Ivanka and Jared Are Quiet Quitting Donald Trump

Photo: VIEW press/Corbis via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump gave her father a bit of a shock at her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding last weekend — and not just by showing up in a replica of a dress from the film To Catch a Thief. The New York Post reported that she and her husband, Jared Kushner, want no part of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign:

The 76-year-old former president spent part of daughter Tiffany’s lavish Mar-a-Lago wedding this past weekend trying to convince his much-loved eldest daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner to be with him on stage when he announces his third consecutive run for the presidency at the Palm Beach resort Tuesday night, sources told The Post Monday.

So far, the man known for “The Art of the Deal” has not closed this one.

“Trump thought he could convince Ivanka this weekend to come back and campaign for him as she was the most requested speaker after the president himself last time around… but so far she’s resisting his entreaties and holding firm, as is Jared,” one insider said. “They both feel they got burned in Washington and don’t want to go back and expose themselves and their children to another bitter campaign.”

It’s easy to see why Trump thinks he might be able to lure them back into working for his campaign. The Washington Post reported that while “the couple have no plans to get involved in the 2024 effort,” according to a “person familiar with the situation,” they have been spending a lot of time with him in a nonprofessional capacity:

Kushner and Ivanka Trump, however, retain close relationships with the former president, this person added; they golfed with him Friday, and spent the weekend with him at Mar-a-Lago for his daughter Tiffany Trump’s wedding, as well.

Until recently, the Javanka situation seemed very different. Even before they left the White House, the couple signaled repeatedly that their careers as political advisers were done.

It was reported that during the 2020 campaign, Kushner angrily declared, “I don’t give a f— about the future of the Republican Party!” Sources told the New York Times that Jared washed his hands of Trump immediately after Election Day 2020, as he wanted no part of his stolen-election lies. Trump himself later wrote on Truth Social that Ivanka had “checked out” in the final days of his administration (so her damaging testimony to the January 6 committee couldn’t be trusted). Days before the Capitol riot, Ivanka suggested in a CBS News interview that she and her husband wouldn’t serve as White House advisers in a second Trump administration.

In early 2021, Jared and Ivanka seemed to be putting distance between themselves and Trump on a personal level, too. They rented a condo in Surfside, Florida, and began renovating a $32 million mansion they bought in Miami’s Billionaire Bunker. Though their new home is just a 90-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago, they started seeing far less of the former president. That July, CNN reported that Javanka were rarely seen with Trump in Palm Beach — even ditching him on Father’s Day — and the distance between them was growing “wider by the week”:

“[Jared and Ivanka] weren’t around for the usual spring and summer events at Mar-a-Lago,” says one clubgoer and family friend, noting the absence of Trump’s elder daughter and the couple’s three young children.

Simultaneously, the disappearance of Kushner — once the ringleader of Trump’s policy operations — was also apparent. A person familiar with Kushner says there were visits from the Kushner/Trump family to Mar-a-Lago before Trump’s move North [to his Bedminster, New Jersey property], but they were sparse, averaging once every three to four weeks.

So how did we go from this to the Post reporting today that Jared and Ivanka “retain close relationships with the former president”? To be clear, I do not know any of these people personally. But I have a theory.

Ivanka loves to be on-trend, and there was no hotter labor trend in 2022 than “quiet quitting.” New York’s Sarah Jones described this as when “a worker no longer goes above and beyond for the boss.” There’s been a good amount of debate about whether this is a new phenomenon, or even “a thing” at all, but it’s easy to imagine how appealing the concept might be to a woman who’s spent her whole life performatively hustling to make a name for herself in her father’s various business and political ventures. Maybe at one point she and Jared really were trying to break ties with the former president. But why formally quit the Trump political machine when you can “lean out” and let the Trump campaign keep working to make Jared’s book a New York Times best seller?

Could Ivanka and Jared hit the Trump 2024 campaign trail at some point? Sure, they may do the bare minimum to fulfill their duties as once-and-maybe-future First Daughter and First Son-in-Law. But at the moment they would prefer not to.