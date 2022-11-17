Kari Lake Is Denying Her Election Loss

Photo: Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock

Days after the governor’s race was called for her opponent, Arizona Republican candidate Kari Lake is still not conceding.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday morning, the former news anchor told her supporters that she was “still in this fight” and indicated that she intends to challenge the results of the election. Lake also claimed without offering any evidence that her opponent, Arizona secretary of State Katie Hobbs, had meddled in the election.

Arizona, we are still in the fight. pic.twitter.com/ytaGvqG5J0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 17, 2022

“When we called for Katie Hobbs to recuse herself over a year ago, they ridiculed us. It turns out we were right. The fox was guarding the henhouse and, because of that, voters have been disenfranchised,” Lake said.

Lake cited reports of issues with vote-tabulator machines causing long wait times, saying the state’s election officials “failed us miserably.”

Lake has consistently peddled falsehoods about the 2020 election results and started sowing the seeds for a similar campaign for her own race, casting doubt on mail-in ballots and voting machines. From where things stand, it seems likely that Lake will only continue to push the issue.

“Now, I am busy here collecting evidence and data,” she said. “Rest assured, I have assembled the best and brightest legal team and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week.”

It remains to be seen what specific actions Lake will take. The Republican candidate was spotted at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida on Thursday.