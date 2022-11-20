Attack on LGBTQ Nightclub in Colorado Springs Leaves 5 Dead, 18 Injured

Police tape blocks off the Club Q parking lot on Sunday morning in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Five people were killed and at least 18 injured late Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when a gunman opened fire inside Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub located northeast of downtown. Local police are still investigating the motive of the 22-year-old shooter, who was subdued by people inside the club before being taken into custody. The club described the shooting as a “hate attack” in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Below is what we know about this developing story.

The Attack

Shortly before midnight Saturday, a lone gunman, identified by police as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, entered Club Q armed with a long rifle and immediately began shooting, according to Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez.

Five people were killed and at least 18 people were injured in the attack, which lasted less than ten minutes, and ended when the gunman was subdued by patrons of the club. “We know one or more patrons heroically intervened to subdue the suspect and we praised those individuals who did so because their actions clearly saved lives,” Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers said at a Sunday morning press conference.

Police tape blocks off the scene of a shooting on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Photo: Thomas Peipert/AP/Shutterstock

The first 911 call reporting the shooting came in at 11:57 p.m.; the first responding officers arrived on the scene at 12:02 a.m. and quickly took the suspected gunman into custody. He remains hospitalized with as of yet undisclosed injuries.

Survivor Joshua Thurman, 34, told the Colorado Sun that he was on the dance floor when the shooting started, and originally thought the gunfire was part of the music. Thurman, who along with two other patrons was then able take refuge in a dressing room, said he only saw the muzzle flash of the attacker’s gun. “There was nothing keeping that man from coming in to kill us,” he told the Sun, “Why did this have to happen? Why? Why did people have to lose their lives?”

#ClubQ has a bar and dance club , w/ a soundproofed wall separating them. It has drag queen shows three or four days a week, and one was in progress when the shooting started, Thurman said. — Lance Benzel (@lancebenzel) November 20, 2022

Colorado Springs police said they were still investigating the gunman’s motive, and could not confirm whether or not it was a hate attack. Police said that two firearms, including a long gun, were recovered at the scene. The FBI is assisting with the investigation.

“Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens,” Chief Vasquez said Sunday. “Every citizen has the right to feel safe and secure in our city. To go about our beautiful city without fear of being harmed or treated poorly. I’m so terribly saddened and heartbroken.”

Club Q, in a statement released on its Facebook page early Sunday morning, said it was “devastated by the senseless attack on our community” and that “we thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.” It is not clear what kind of security the club had in place at the time of the attack.

Statement from #ClubQ, the LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs that police say was the scene of a mass shooting overnight. According to their post, the gunman was subdued by heroic customers. @DenverChannel #ColoradoSprings pic.twitter.com/CJnV4NjEHc — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) November 20, 2022

The Colorado Sun reports that multiple events were planned at the club over the weekend, including an all-ages brunch and drag show on Sunday morning recognizing Transgender Day of Remembrance:

In two Instagram posts on Saturday prior to the shooting, Club Q announced that Saturday night’s party would include a birthday celebration for a community member. In the second post, it announced that a Sunday brunch and drag show would recognize Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors trans people who have been killed. The brunch, which is a regular event at the club, is billed as being “all ages,” meaning anyone is able to attend regardless of age. Such events have in recent years become focal points for protests by anti-LGBT groups.

Colorado governor Jared Polis, who is the country’s first openly gay governor, called the attack “horrific, sickening, and devastating” in a statement on Sunday morning:

The Victims

None of the victims have yet been identified by authorities, who said Sunday they were still working to notify family members. Several victims remained in critical condition as of Sunday morning. Per Denver 7 News:

Multiple victims were taken to three area hospitals by ambulance and police cars, officials said. One of the people who died was pronounced at one of the hospitals. Seven patients were taken to Penrose, 10 were taken to Memorial Central and two were taken to Memorial North, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department Chief Randy Royal. Castro said some people were injured trying to flee and it was not yet clear Sunday morning how many people had been shot, and said the number of people injured could change.

Official from Penrose Hospital says they have 7 shooting victims -- two are in critical condition, three remain hospitalized with less severe injuries, and two have been treated and released. UC Memorial Hospital system received other victims, no info on their conditions. — Elise Schmelzer (@EliseSchmelzer) November 20, 2022

Saturday night’s attack was the deadliest mass shooting targeting a gay nightclub in the U.S. since 49 people were killed by a gunman at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida in June of 2016.

The Suspected Gunman

On Sunday, Colorado Springs police identified the gunman as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

In June of 2021, an El Paso County man with the same name was arrested on felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping charges, after his mother called police and reported that he had threatened her with a homemade bomb and multiple weapons.

This post has been updated throughout.