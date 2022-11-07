Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

As of last week, Donald Trump had reportedly set November 14 as the kickoff for his third presidential run. That plan would have graciously given Americans a whole six days of respite between the midterm elections, which have made many people want to throw their phones and TVs into the ocean, and another endless, surreal campaign from the country’s most divisive figure.

But perhaps this was too much to ask.

Chatter among sources and reporters abounded Monday that Trump may announce his run as early as this evening at a rally for Senate hopeful and Trump ass-kisser J.D. Vance in Ohio. If he follows through, he would be characteristically drawing as much attention as possible to himself just as his party is on the verge of triumph.

Based calls/texts all morning, Trump/Vance rally in Ohio will be v closely watched by Rs. Speculation has reached a point of absurdity at this point but many Rs of varying degrees of closeness to Trump are anticipating accelerated announcement based on his recent private comments — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 7, 2022

The AP reported that Trump hadn’t yet made up his mind on the matter.

AP: Trump was considering announcing his third presidential run at virtually any hour -- perhaps even Monday evening -- but had not made a final decision, according to people familiar with his thinking. — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) November 7, 2022

There’s little doubt Trump will take another shot at the White House: As he told New York’s Olivia Nuzzi this summer, “I’ve already made that decision,” but has been coy about the timing.

There are two strategic justifications Trump might be making here by jumping in sooner than expected. One is all about Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor, currently his only real rival for the nomination, is set to waltz to a second term Tuesday, and Trump making his own White House intentions clear could lessen the power of the upstart’s triumphant narrative. Trump knows DeSantis is a major threat — witness his rather lousy attempt to brand him “Ron DeSanctimonious” over the weekend. He seems to figure that asserting himself as quickly as possible is the best chance to bully his competitor out of the race or at least weaken his standing even if he catches a fair bit of opprobrium from inside the party.

There is also the very real possibility that Trump will be indicted in the coming weeks or months over January 6 or the whole “hoarding state secrets at Mar-a-Lago thing.” And though Attorney General Merrick Garland’s decision on whether to bring charges would never be an easy one, Trump could run his demagogue playbook more effectively if he (disingenuously) argued that any further action by the Justice Department would be interfering in an active presidential campaign. It seems unlikely Garland would announce his intentions immediately after the midterms, but getting the presidential ball rolling before Tuesday could make the department’s job even harder.

But if there’s anything we’ve learned over the past six years, it’s that ascribing a coherent strategy to Trump is a fool’s errand. Perhaps the simplest possible explanation — that the man just wants attention — is the correct one. Evidence for this theory: Trump has barely been able to stop himself in recent days from jumping the gun and blurting out that he’s running for president. Per NBC News, his advisers managed to restrain him from doing so at a rally for the Republican ticket in Pennsylvania. Onstage, Trump came close to declaring anyway, telling the crowd, “I don’t want to do that right now because I’d like to do it … I want to have the focus tonight be on Dr. Oz and Doug Mastriano. Because we have to win, all right?”

Those same advisers are likely telling Trump to wait a few more days — to avoid overshadowing the midterms and to steer clear of making more enemies among voters who have warmed to DeSantis. Surely, Trump will listen to these reasonable opinions, right? Right?

