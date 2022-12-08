Brittney Griner Is Coming Home from a Russian Prison

Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing, in Khimki City Court, outside Moscow, Russia, on July 7, 2022. Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Brittney Griner, the WNBA superstar who has been detained in Russia since February on drug charges, has been released in a 1:1 prison swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout. The swap took place in the United Arab Emirates and did not include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

President Biden announced on Thursday morning that he and Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, have spoken to her by phone, and she’s headed home. In remarks to the press, Biden recalled that when Griner wrote to him in July, she said “please don’t forget about me and the other American detainees.”

President Biden: "I spoke with Brittney Griner. She's safe. She's on a plane. She's on her way home." pic.twitter.com/dqyfoTpNvG — CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2022

Biden said the U.S. did not get to choose between Griner and Whelan, an American corporate security executive who has been imprisoned in Russia for years. He said the U.S. remains committed to ensuring that Whelan and other Americans detained in Russia are released as well.

Cherelle Griner also spoke to the press, thanking the Biden administration for their work in securing her wife’s release.

“So, over the last nine months, you all have been so privy to one of the darkest moments of my life and so today I’m just standing here overwhelmed with emotions, but the most important emotion that I have right now is just sincere gratitude for President Biden and his entire administration,” she said.

“Today is just a happy day for me and my family.”



Watch Cherelle Griner's full remarks on the release of her wife Brittney Griner from Russia in a high-level prisoner exchange. https://t.co/H0w8BNpEvR pic.twitter.com/CSW2oIRUoz — The Associated Press (@AP) December 8, 2022

Griner also acknowledged the Whelan family, saying she and Brittney will now work to help Paul Whelan return home as well.

“Today, my family is whole. But, as you all are aware, there are so many other families who are not whole. BG’s not here to say this, but I will gladly speak on her behalf and say that BG and I will remain committed to the work of getting every American home, including Paul, whose family is in our hearts today,” she said.

The Whelan family issued a statement on Thursday, indicating that they are happy for the Griners.

“The Biden Administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home, and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen,” the statement read.

Griner was arrested on drug smuggling charges at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison in August. After losing her appeal in November she was moved to a penal colony in the Mordovia republic.