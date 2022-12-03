Illustration: DALL-E One of the DALL-E image results for “ChatGPT that looks like Hal9000 with a mouth.”

OpenAI, perhaps best known for its DALL-E image generator, which can produce imagery from text prompts, has opened up public access to ChatGPT — a chatbot that lets you test, explore, manipulate, harass, and generally fiddle around with the latest in “conversational” AI.

Illustration: Screencap/ChatGPT

Image generators like DALL-E and Midjourney provided an early taste of what this generation of generative AI is capable of — in their case, automating a range of artistic production styles, with often competent results. ChatGPT is much less specific. It’s a general-purpose bot waiting for a question, a command, or even an observation. And it does a much better impression of a real person than anything widely available before it.

With such a wide-open prompt, figuring out what to do with can be daunting. Thankfully, new users have spent the last few days coming up with some ways to break the ice. Some have been using it as a search engine; by default, it won’t actually search the web for you, but it will attempt to answer a very wide range of both broad and highly specific questions:

Google is done.



Compare the quality of these responses (ChatGPT) pic.twitter.com/VGO7usvlIB — josh (@jdjkelly) November 30, 2022

It’s also apparently capable of generating passable school essays:

Ok #ChatGPT vs commissioning editor. This took less than 20 seconds. This could totally upend school homework assignments as we know them … pic.twitter.com/bLI5orhzEQ — emily bell (@emilybell) December 1, 2022

OpenAI is suggesting users engage with ChatGPT in a conversational way, but it’s best understood as a chat interface for a large language model that’s capable of many different sorts of tasks. You can talk with it, but you can also tell it what to do. In a pinch, for example, it’s a viable Weird Al, available for very specific parodies:

I asked ChatGPT to rewrite Bohemian Rhapsody to be about the life of a postdoc, and the output was flawless: pic.twitter.com/qe1lI66aa7 — Raphaël Millière (@raphaelmilliere@sigmoid.social) (@raphaelmilliere) December 2, 2022

It can give advice in a pinch, with style:

I’m sorry, I simply cannot be cynical about a technology that can accomplish this. pic.twitter.com/yjlY72eZ0m — Thomas H. Ptacek (@tqbf) December 2, 2022

Sometimes it takes a couple of tries to get something right. Its first attempt to imagine for me a very specific and stupid international summit — “a meeting in which Joe Biden attempted to trick Xi Jinping with a hidden hand buzzer while Xi Jinping simultaneously tried to trick Joe Biden with a whoopee cushion” — came out like this:

Photo: Screencap/ChatGPT

Not quite there, but possibly funnier than the prompted scenario. A second attempt, with some minor adjustments, was closer:

Photo: Screencap/ChatGPT

More serious users have followed OpenAI’s lead and put the chatbot to work. The company has touted its tools as useful for programmers — its technology is already integrated as an assistant into some widely used programming tools — and ChatGPT indeed works as a tool for debugging snippets of code:

ChatGPT could be a good debugging companion; it not only explains the bug but fixes it and explain the fix 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5x9n66pVqj — Amjad Masad ⠕ (@amasad) November 30, 2022

It turns out it’s capable of writing functional code as well:

ChatGPT's programming skills are WILD.



Using just 3 prompts, it wrote a Sudoku solver in GoLang in <1 min.



1 <Problem text from Leetcode>

2 Write a function to print that sudoku board

3 Can you re-write solve() to use backtracking?



A 150+ line program. It ran on the first try! pic.twitter.com/CpNlDzLULi — Deedy (@debarghya_das) December 2, 2022

But using ChatGPT also surfaces a few critiques quite quickly. It is clearly able and will be used to automate a variety of tasks for which people are paid — jobs, in other words, or at least parts of jobs. (The chatbot interface is especially evocative of a customer service interaction, for which this sort of automation will have clear potential, at least to the people in charge.) Whether this kind of thing makes most peoples’ lives easier — or eliminates them — is the sort of unsettling question you’ll find creeping into your brain as you generate jokes for the group chat.

It’s also clearly trained on, and drawing from, a great deal of material to which it provides no clear form of credit. Additionally, users devoting time to experimenting with or breaking ChatGPT are, in effect, contributing to the effort.

Naturally, its defenses against abuse were also foiled almost immediately, through a variety of technical tricks.

Seeing people trick ChatGPT into getting around the restrictions OpenAI placed on usage is like watching an Asimov novel come to life. pic.twitter.com/gSSQGU9w37 — Dare Obasanjo 🐀 (@Carnage4Life) December 1, 2022

More interesting, and telling, was how easily it could be deceived using plain English.

Bypass @OpenAI's ChatGPT alignment efforts with this one weird trick pic.twitter.com/0CQxWUqveZ — Miguel Piedrafita (@m1guelpf) December 1, 2022

Given the history of publicly available research-phase chatbots, there’s a reasonable chance that this experiment doesn’t stay open forever — not only will ChatGPT be stress-tested by potentially millions of trolls this weekend, but such models are also computationally demanding and expensive to run. In the meantime, if you’d like to get some firsthand experience with the sort of technology that various researchers have called both “terrifying” and merely “pastiche,” you can do so here.

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.