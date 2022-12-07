Guess Where More of Trump’s Stolen Classified Documents Turned Up

Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP/Shutterstock

It’s been quite the week for Donald Trump. Just one day after his namesake company was found guilty of tax fraud and his hand-picked Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker lost his runoff, the Washington Post reported that lawyers for the former president discovered a minimum of two classified documents in his Florida storage unit. Those documents have reportedly since been turned over to the FBI, according to those same sources.

The New York Times said Trump’s team had hired an outside firm to search his various properties around Thanksgiving, including the storage unit in West Palm Beach, as well as Trump Tower in Manhattan and his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

The searches came at the behest of a federal judge who prompted Trump’s lawyers to make sure all sensitive material had been turned over to the federal government. It stems from the discovery of dozens of classified documents at the former president’s residence at Mar-a-Lago during an FBI search in August.

Per the Post, the unit is said to contain a variety of items, with the government’s General Services Administration assisting Trump last year with the delivery of more than 3,000 pounds of boxes from Virginia to Florida.

It’s not clear what exactly is is in the unit, with one source telling the Post, “It was suits and swords and wrestling belts and all sorts of things. To my knowledge, he has never even been to that storage unit. I don’t think anyone in Trump world could tell you what’s in that storage unit.”

Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for Trump, said the former president and his legal team “continue to be cooperative and transparent, despite the unprecedented, illegal and unwarranted attack against President Trump and his family by the weaponized Department of Justice.”

The former president has announced he’s running for president in 2024, but his legal problems persist. The Justice Department recently appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to head up the agency’s investigations into the documents found at Mar-a-Lago and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.