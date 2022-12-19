Photo: Mary Altaffer/AP

What do the people of New York truly know about George Santos, a newly elected Long Island Republican representative? Not much, according to the New York Times.

An investigation discovered countless holes in the representative-elect’s background and résumé — a series of misrepresentations and fabrications ranging from where he graduated college to his financial disclosures and even the existence of an animal charity.

On his campaign website, Santos describes himself as a first-generation American raised by Brazilian immigrants who went on to graduate from Baruch College with a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics and later became an investor. But officials from the CUNY institution were unable to find record of any individual with his name graduating the year he cites. Past versions of his campaign biography referenced employment at Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, but spokespeople for the two investment companies couldn’t find record of Santos having worked there when asked by the Times.

The report also casts doubt on the existence of Friends of Pets United, a nonprofit animal charity Santos claimed to have founded. The IRS and attorney general’s offices of New York and New Jersey couldn’t find record of the organization’s tax-exempt status or charity registration.

Santos claimed to be a landlord who owns 13 properties but didn’t list any New York–based properties on his disclosure form. He faced two eviction lawsuits himself, and the Times noted that he was sued in 2015 for a little more than $2,000 in unpaid rent and accused of owing more than $10,000 in rent payments in 2017. Judges ruled against Santos in both instances.

In a WNYC interview, Santos even claimed that four employees of the company where he worked at the time, which he did not name, died in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Florida in 2016. But the Times couldn’t connect any of the victims of the attack to Santos.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee acknowledged some of these concerns about Santos in August in a press release, noting that he failed to file financial disclosures in 2021 and 2022. The North Shore Leader reported that Santos eventually filed a disclosure in September.

“Santos failed to disclose any assets or money in his bank accounts on his 2020 PFD, yet loaned his campaign more than $80,000, and has continued to self-fund his 2022 campaign — including a self loan of half a million dollars in the first quarter of 2022,” the press release read. The DCCC highlighted Santo’s ties to Harbor City Capital, a firm that the SEC charged with perpetrating a multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. The Daily Beast reported in April that Santos, who worked as a regional director for the company, wasn’t named in the lawsuit.

Still, Democrats did not uncover the extent of the discrepancies in Santos’s backstory.

In November, Santos defeated Democrat Robert Zimmerman by more than eight points in the race to represent New York’s Third Congressional District. The seat was opened after Representative Tom Suozzi opted against reelection in order to run for governor against Kathy Hochul. Santos had previously challenged Suozzi for his seat in 2020 but lost.

Zimmerman, speaking to Semafor, claimed to be unsurprised by the Times report. “We always knew Santos was running a scam against the voters in our congressional district. And we raised many of these issues and questions, but we were drowned out in a governor’s race where crime was the focus,” he said.

Others, including many Democrats, questioned how the new information about Santos was only coming out now:

I have questions:

The opposing campaign didn’t have a budget for oppo?

The media apparatus in NY just believed whatever he said?

The NRCC didn’t run a search?!??

The man was literally evicted twice & nobody knew?



What the hell was going on? https://t.co/GVQmInR8KU — Symone D. Sanders-Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) December 19, 2022