Elon Musk Gets Loudly Booed at Chappelle Comedy Show

Photo: Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Elon Musk had another very busy weekend stirring up outrage, which seems to take up most of his time these days. On Sunday, Musk declared “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci”; on Saturday, he insinuated that Twitter’s company’s former head of trust and safety was sympathetic to pedophiles.

This sort of stuff may play well with his many online sycophants, but perhaps not so much in the real world, or at least not in California. Musk’s weekend wrapped up in awkward fashion when Dave Chappelle brought him onstage at his comedy show in San Francisco to a chorus of boos. “Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” he said before Musk walked out. The crowd did make some noise, but not the kind he had in mind.

Turns out Twitter can, in fact, be real life. https://t.co/FFpups1yEy pic.twitter.com/41jcZgdDR4 — Steven Goffman (@SteveGoffman) December 12, 2022

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle joked as the jeers (mixed with some cheers) continued to rain down.

Chappelle is not exactly a friend of the left these days — his free-speech-at-all-costs comedy ethos has made him a champion among conservatives — so you might think the comic’s fans would embrace a kindred spirit, and one who supposedly reveres comedy. But no.

If the boos bothered Musk, it’s not like he’d admit it. And on Monday morning, he had already rejiggered reality, as is his wont, to cast his reception as warm.

Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that’s a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter).



It’s almost as if I’ve offended SF’s unhinged leftists … but nahhh. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Then it was back to the same old nonsense.

The woke mind virus is either defeated or nothing else matters — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022