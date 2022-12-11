Elon Musk Smears Twitter’s Former Head of Trust and Safety

Photo: Carina Johansen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after taking over Twitter, self-proclaimed “chief twit” Elon Musk tried to reassure anxious advertisers that the social-media platform “obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences.” A month and a half later, the billionaire is continuing to personally demonstrate how it is becoming exactly that.

On Saturday, Musk falsely implied in tweets that Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth — who is gay — has advocated for child sexualization. As Bloomberg reports:

Musk participated in a Twitter Spaces Friday night about childhood exploitation, and responded to one of the participants on Saturday after she linked to an old tweet of Roth’s.

“Looks like Yoel is arguing in favor of children being able to access adult Internet services in his PhD thesis,” tweeted Musk, with an excerpt from the 300-page dissertation. “Gay Data,” the title of Roth’s 2016 dissertation at the University of Pennsylvania, is about Grindr, the geosocial networking service popular with the LGBTQ+ community.

Far-right and extremist voices have long pushed a false claim that LGBTQ+ people are sexual predators who are “grooming” children to abuse them. In September, the Anti-Defamation League’s Center for Extremism said that “the result of this widespread hateful rhetoric has been a spike in harassment, threats and violence targeting the LGBTQ+ community.”

Roth’s internal communications at Twitter have been prominently featured in Musk’s ongoing purported exposé of former management’s handling of right-wing content on the platform — though as Intelligencer’s Eric Levitz has argued, the “Twitter Files” project is instead demonstrating how “Twitter’s current management is using the platform to promote tendentious, partisan narratives and conservative misinformation.”

This was not the first time Musk has trafficked in anti-LGBTQ tropes, either. Just days after taking control of Twitter, Musk tweeted then deleted a news story promoting a baseless conspiracy theory, which deployed a homophobic trope, regarding the brutal recent attack on Paul Pelosi.

These cruel attacks by Elon Musk are sickening and based on a purposefully ignorant mischaracterization of @yoyoel’s work. It also puts him in direct personal danger from people who believe this bullshit from the chief shit stirrer. https://t.co/yCfaMpq8U5 — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) December 11, 2022

In recent weeks, Musk’s Twitter has been systematically restoring the suspended accounts of numerous far-right extremists, including notorious white supremacists, antisemites, and proponents of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Roth and many others have criticized this supposedly free-speech-inspired “general amnesty” plan as dangerous. There has also been evidence of a spike in hate speech on the platform since Musk’s acquisition of the company and subsequent gutting of the company’s workforce.

On Sunday morning, Musk was at it again, parroting right-wing rhetoric in a tweet targeting both the use of personal pronouns by the trans and queer community, as well as the nation’s top infectious-disease doctor:

have been trying to ignore elon discourse as much as possible but i will say i think it is absolutely worth $44 billion to him to be able to get endless retweets and applause for tweeting fox news grandpa shit pic.twitter.com/CFErxXdVUD — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) December 11, 2022