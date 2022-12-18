Elon Musk Tries to Ban Leaving Twitter

Jared Kushner and Elon Musk look on from a luxury box during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Just days after Elon Musk’s Twitter began suspending the accounts of multiple journalists under questionable pretenses, the company has announced that it will begin censoring and suspending Twitter users who share details about their profiles on other social-media platforms.

Amid the endless tumult since Musk acquired the social network, countless Twitter users have been flirting with various alternatives like Mastodon or Post, then sharing the links to those accounts in tweets and their bios. The practice has become particularly common among people who have been critical of Musk’s regularly outlandish behavior and/or the new direction of Twitter under his leadership. But even for users who have not fully fled the platform, posting “where else you can find me” details has emerged as a kind of insurance policy in the event of Twitter’s demise, either due to technical issues following the gutting of the company’s workforce, or any kind of sudden departure of users en masse in response to what Musk is doing to the platform. Now Twitter is apparently forbidding its users from talking about where else they post.

Under the new policy, Twitter announced Sunday that “at both the Tweet level and the account level, we will remove any free promotion of prohibited 3rd-party social media platforms” — including, as of now, Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post, and Nostr, as well as hub pages that aggregate someone’s profile links like linktr.ee and lnk.bio.

We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

Violators of this policy will be subject to tweet deletion, temporary account locks, and temporary or even permanent bans. Twitter suggests that cross-posting content from the banned competitors is still allowed, but it’s far from clear how that will actually play out in practice. Indeed, it’s far from clear how the overall policy will even be enforced. On Thursday, the company began blocking tweets that included links to Mastodon, and it’s possible that similar link- or language-banning may eventually be automated for additional sites. It’s also notable that Twitter’s biggest competitor, TikTok, is absent from the list of prohibited sites.

As just one example of how common these link-shares are, Twitter’s founder and former CEO is currently in violation of the new policy:

Jack Dorsey appears to now be at risk of suspension under this policy 🍿https://t.co/trLCgDiJnC — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) December 18, 2022

At best, even if the new policy isn’t universally enforced, it gives Musk and Twitter another tool to selectively silence critics on the platform — which is precisely what already appears to have been happening in recent days.

Starting Thursday, a number of journalists who cover Musk have had their accounts suspended for what Twitter and Musk claims were policy violations. On Saturday, the account of Washington Post tech journalist Taylor Lorenz was suspended without explanation. Her last tweet had been directed at Musk, asking him to comment on a story she and her Post colleague Drew Harwell (whose account was suspended on Thursday) were working on.

Taylor Lorenz’s account was suspended tonight after she asked Elon Musk for comment on a story she’s working on.



She tells me she hasn’t received any information about why she was suspended, but here’s her last tweet: pic.twitter.com/lBLfCYMy38 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) December 18, 2022

In a reply to a tweet about her ban on Sunday, Musk claimed it was a “temp suspension due to prior doxxing action by this account” that “will be lifted shortly.” In other words, Lorenz’s account was retroactively suspended for some past violation. When she appealed the suspension, Twitter replied that the judgment was permanent and could not be appealed. A short time later, her account was restored.

While Musk continues to insist that freedom of speech is Twitter’s new north star, so far it has looked a lot more like an asterisk.