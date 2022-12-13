Great News for New Yorkers Who Hate Darkness

Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

For the sizable contingent of people still mourning the end of daylight saving time, there’s some good news.

Tuesday’s sunset will be the earliest of the year in New York City, per New York Metro Weather, with the sun disappearing at 4:28 p.m. After that, evenings in the region will slowly start to get a little brighter from now on. On Wednesday, the sun will set at 4:29. Sure, that’s only a minute later, but psychologically speaking, it’s important to know that things are trending in the right direction.

Of course there’s a slight tradeoff involved: “While sunsets are getting later, we’re still losing a bit of daylight each day until the winter solstice, which occurs on December 21st, 2022,” New York Metro Weather notes.

Still, this is a victory. And until Congress finally passes its stalled bill making daylight saving time permanent and sends it to President Joe Biden’s desk, we’ll have to take what we can get.