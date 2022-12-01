Not Even Alex Jones Can Help Kanye West

Ye debuted a new look for Alex Jones. Photo: Screenshot via Infowars

After spending days in the headlines for dining with Donald Trump and a known white supremacist, Kanye West attempted to change the subject … by openly praising Adolf Hitler during an appearance on Alex Jones’s podcast.

Jones, who is hardly the voice of reasonable discourse given his history of slandering the parents of Sandy Hook victims, attempted to defend West, who has faced immense criticism after making overtly antisemitic comments just about everywhere. “You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” he said.

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West replied, with his Mar-a-Lago dinner pal Nick Fuentes smiling in the corner. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Happening now: Kanye West tells Alex Jones that he "sees good things about Hitler also" pic.twitter.com/sjqF4Fnunb — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 1, 2022

In another instance, West stated simply, “I like Hitler.”

Jones tried again to give West an out, asking if he, as someone who designs clothing, was into the Nazis because of their uniforms.

“I don’t think Hitler was a good guy,” Jones began. “I get the Hugo Boss uniforms, amazing. But just because you’re in love with the design — you’re a designer — can we just kinda say you like the uniforms, but that’s about it?”

Another bizarre clip that I won’t leave up pic.twitter.com/TeHiDCmw0c — Acyn (@Acyn) December 1, 2022

But West didn’t bite.

“No, there’s a lot of things I love about Hitler. A lot,” West said.

At one point, West said, “I love Jewish people, but I also love Nazis,” prompting a laugh from Jones, who then said, “Oh man, well, I have to disagree on that.”

The Nazi lovefest was apparently too much for his newfound allies. West was set to purchase Parler, the conservative social-media site, but on Thursday evening they announced in a statement that “the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” adding, however, that the decision was made in mid-November.

Finally, after keeping it up for more than a month, the official Twitter account for the House Judiciary Committee Republicans deleted its tweet of solidarity that read simply, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

The House Judiciary Committee Republican account appear to have finally deleted the "Kanye. Elon. Trump." tweet it sent in early October. pic.twitter.com/KmmPkMh4cz — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) December 1, 2022