Sam Bankman-Fried Has Been Arrested in the Bahamas

End of the road? Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sam Bankman-Fried, the 30-year-old founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, was arrested by Bahamian police on Monday evening after criminal charges were filed against him in the U.S., according to a statements from the Bahamas Attorney General and the Southern District of New York.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced that Bankman-Fried’s arrest was based on an indictment that would be unsealed on Tuesday morning. The New York Times, citing “a person with knowledge of the matter,” reports that Bankman-Fried was the only person charged in the indictment, and that the charges include wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, securities fraud, securities fraud conspiracy, and money laundering.

The Securities and Exchange Commission is also filing charges against Bankman-Fried. The agency announced in a statement on Monday night that it “has separately authorized charges relating to Mr. Bankman-Fried’s violations of our securities laws, which will be filed publicly tomorrow in the Southern District of New York.”

USA Damian Williams: Earlier this evening, Bahamian authorities arrested Samuel Bankman-Fried at the request of the U.S. Government, based on a sealed indictment filed by the SDNY. We expect to move to unseal the indictment in the morning and will have more to say at that time. — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) December 12, 2022

The Justice Department had reportedly been investigating whether FTX illegally transferred customer funds to Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund, Alameda Research, as well as other potential crimes. It’s not yet clear if any other executives at the companies will also eventually face charges.

The U.S. is set to extradite Bankman-Fried, the statement from Bahamian authorities said. The arrest comes one day before the disgraced crypto king was set to testify to the House Financial Services Committee. He had said earlier Monday that he would testify by Zoom after initially making plans to testify in person. Bankman-Fried has remained in the Bahamas, where he operated FTX out of a luxury penthouse, since the sudden collapse of the exchange in early November.

On Monday afternoon, the House Financial Services Committee made public prepared testimony from John J. Ray III, the current CEO of FTX in charge of restructuring the business. Ray testified that there was a “commingling of assets” and verified reports that its computer systems allowed senior executives to move client funds without alerting other employees. There was, he said, “[t]he use of computer infrastructure that gave individuals in senior management access to systems that stored customer assets, without security controls to prevent them from redirecting those assets.”

The Australian Financial Review also reported that top FTX executives, including SBF, had a private chat called “Wirefraud” in which they talked about the company’s operations.

Bankman-Fried gave yet another round of interviews to media on Monday, including a live chat with Forbes and the Twitter user Unusual Whales. On the chat, he repeated the defense he’d been giving to media these past few weeks that any commingling was inadvertent and he did not knowingly commit fraud. However, the testimony from Ray, showing that there was a system that deliberately allowed him to move money without other people knowing, would appear to show that he was aware.

The charges come just about a week after Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison, who is also a former romantic partner of Bankman-Fried’s, was spotted in New York City — far from the Hong Kong headquarters of the now-bankrupt financial firm. She is reportedly being represented by Stephanie Akavian, a former top crypto regulator for the Securities and Exchange Commission. The sighting set off speculation that she was cooperating with federal prosecutors.

This post has been updated.