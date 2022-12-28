The Bodies and the Blame Pile Up in Buffalo

Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The death toll continues to rise in western New York as Buffalo and surrounding towns clear out the four feet of snow dumped amid below-freezing temperatures during the recent blizzard. The death toll in Erie County, which includes Buffalo, stands at 34 as of Wednesday. And as residents dig out, local and state officials are responding to criticism over failures to protect the vulnerable.

Heading into Christmas weekend, hurricane-force winds hit Buffalo and knocked out power for tens of thousands in the county, where some houses on Lake Erie were frozen solid. Many residents were trapped in their cars returning from work, forced to hunker through the 36-hour storm considered the worst in two generations. One woman, a 22-year-old nursing assistant, died in her car after it was disabled on the road. Others died from exposure after trying to walk home from their cars stuck in the snow or on treks to go get supplies. The medical examiner’s office has confirmed some of the causes of death, including 14 people who were found dead outside, three people who suffered heart attacks while shoveling, and three people who died after a delay in emergency medical services.

With ambulances and other vital operations delayed because of the storm, there were also heroic stories of individuals coming to each other’s aid, including a family that welcomed a group of ten tourists traveling from South Korea. A National Guard member helped deliver a baby for a mother in labor who was stuck at home. A woman also saved a mentally disabled man from exposure, who is now recovering from fourth-degree frostbite in his hands.

With a state of emergency remaining in effect in the region, authorities are facing questions about the shockingly high death toll in a region that is used to heavy snowfall. (The week before Thanksgiving, Buffalo got over 80 inches of snow.) Local EMTs have said that a driving ban should have been in effect much earlier to decrease the likelihood that cars would get stuck on the road, but the travel ban was put in place during rush hour on Friday morning when many commuters were already out the door. Officials have also been bickering with each other over the response, with Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz calling Buffalo’s response “embarrassing” and blaming the city for the state and county’s decision to step in to “take over” the cleanup. Buffalo mayor Byron Brown, more or less, told Poloncarz to say that to his face before saying: “I don’t have any feud.”

Governor Kathy Hochul has defended the state’s response, saying snowplows were in waiting but that the conditions were a challenge “that no preparation can help you overcome.” In a related controversy, Poloncarz said the Buffalo Bills did not receive preferential treatment returning to the city on Saturday. After the NFL team flew into Rochester and requested an escort for the ride to Buffalo, they were denied but drove through anyway.

Close to a week after temperatures dropped because of an Arctic blast, the county is still struggling to return to normal. A driving ban remained in effect on Wednesday with police stationed at busy intersections to stop everyone but emergency personnel. There is so much snow, Poloncarz said, that plows don’t work — it has to be placed in trucks and hauled away.