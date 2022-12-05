Volcanoes Are So Hot Right Now

A group of people take a photo as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts behind them on December 4, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Things are getting a little crazy for volcanoes. No, the world isn’t ending; it’s totally normal for dozens of volcanoes to be simultaneously erupting across the globe at any given moment. But over the weekend, there were several particularly dramatic eruptions on multiple continents.

First off, both active volcanoes at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park on the Big Island are currently putting on quite a show. The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, began erupting on November 27 for the first time since 1984, and it’s been sending up a spectacular fountain of molten rock ever since.

This video was taken by HVO field crews on the morning of November 29, 2022, and shows lava fountaining from a fissure vent high on Mauna Loa's northeast rift zone. Fissure heights of 20-25 meters (65-82 feet) were recorded at the time of the video. USGS photo by L. gallant pic.twitter.com/aY7Z67jmik — lis gallant (@lisgallant) December 4, 2022

This timelapse shows spatter ramparts building along the perimeter of Fissure 3 on the NERZ of Mauna Loa, 11.29-12.2 midday. #MaunaLoaErupts #MaunaLoa pic.twitter.com/GDQPB1RgnX — Dane duPont (@GeoGolfHawaii) December 3, 2022

Its lava flow can be seen from space, too:

The @Space_Station just passed right over the Big Island of Hawaii - and we have another view of the lava flow from Mauna Loa.@USGSVolcanoes @NWSHonolulu @HawaiiNewsNow

Dec 4, 2022 8:51pm HST pic.twitter.com/QDTK8Mg1Ew — ISS Above (@ISSAboveYou) December 5, 2022

And yes, there’s a mesmerizing livestream:

Every time I refresh the @USGSVolcanoes Mauna Loa webcams, it's just wow Wow WOW.https://t.co/sz62EFputV pic.twitter.com/tpwMgv6FSR — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) December 4, 2022

Mauna Loa’s next-door neighbor, Kīlauea, is also still erupting, making for some amazing panoramas:

Kīlauea and Mauna Loa erupt together. Photo from Kūpinaʻi Pali at 6:06 a.m. Monday in the park.



The park is open, but some closures are in place: https://t.co/uGEAjyqjH3



NPS Photo/J.Ibasan pic.twitter.com/fZ6bShiiZt — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) November 28, 2022

The eruptions have not yet caused any significant disruptions in Hawaii, other than triggering a spike in tourism, but local authorities are closely monitoring the new lava flow, which could yet reach the Big Island’s main highway.

The National Park Service created a dramatic visual record of the #MaunaLoa eruption. Lava is now creeping toward Saddle Road at 200 ft per hour (60 m/h).

Listen with sound on! You'll hear chunks of aʻā lava clinking as they cool and tumble. https://t.co/AEqArlR1Q6 #Volcano pic.twitter.com/3xl8y7QlJ9 — Corey S. Powell (@coreyspowell) December 2, 2022

If you are lucky enough to get to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park to see this possibly once-in-a-lifetime geological event, remember to heed the big sign:

Meanwhile, there was a much scarier volcanic event on Sunday afternoon in Indonesia, when East Java’s Mount Semeru erupted, unleashing a torrent of lava, ash, and gas and forcing thousands of people to flee.

BREAKING: Indonesia’s Mount Semeru has explosively erupted, sending pyroclastic density currents — ‘avalanches’ of extremely hot gas and debris — screaming into several valleys.



Quick thread 🧵 (coming shortly): pic.twitter.com/pUKNcBBdP3 — Dr Robin George Andrews 🌋 (@SquigglyVolcano) December 4, 2022

Thankfully, no casualties have been reported thus far, but rescue and evacuation efforts continued on Monday. The eruption was triggered when the mountain’s lava dome collapsed following heavy rainfall in the region.

Gunungapi Semeru kembali muntahkan Awan Panas Guguran (APG) pada hari Minggu (4/12) sejak pukul 02.46 WIB, dengan kolom abu teramati berwarna kelabu dengan intensitas sedang hingga tebal ke arah tenggara dan selatan setinggi kurang lebih 1.500 meter di atas puncak. #Semeru #APG pic.twitter.com/v3mtSR4ILW — BNPB Indonesia (@BNPB_Indonesia) December 4, 2022

The last major eruption at the 3,676-meter Mount Semeru, on the exact same day in 2021, killed 51 people in surrounding villages and left many more injured. With that ordeal fresh in their minds, villagers swiftly evacuated the area on Sunday morning when the mountain began to rumble and warnings went out, according to a local official who spoke with the Associated Press.

There was also a dramatic eruption at an active volcano off the coast of Southern Italy on Saturday:

Remarkable: Stromboli – an extremely active Italian volcano that frequently fountains lava into the sky – offered up a more explosive note today, sending pyroclastic density currents harmlessly (phew) down into the sea.



Yes, all these simultaneous eruptions are coincidental. https://t.co/qOUAWxGLgc — Dr Robin George Andrews 🌋 (@SquigglyVolcano) December 4, 2022

And there was this eruption at Japan’s Sakurajima on Saturday:

Strong explosions accompanied by volcanic lightning were registered at Sakurajima volcano, Japan at 10:30 UTC on December 3, 2022, suring a new eruption that sent volcanic ash at 1.8 km (6 000 feet) above sea level.



[read more: https://t.co/W2zzUABNOU]pic.twitter.com/Uxg2wOGasI — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 5, 2022

And this mini eruption at Chile’s Volcán Villarrica:

Two small explosions from the summit crater of Volcán Villarrica in Chile.#Villarrica is one of #Chile's most frequently erupting #volcanoes. https://t.co/PEZ9kLgnhX — Dave McGarvie (@subglacial) December 5, 2022

But again, these eruptions happening almost simultaneously only seems like the end of the world:

With Mauna Loa, Semeru, Sakurajima & now Stromboli all recently erupting, it may seem like there’s an increase in volcanic activity.



However, as @celestelabedz excellently communicates, this is just an example of Frequency Illusion, also known as the baader-meinhof phenomenon. https://t.co/LPn5M4KgOa — Mark Tingay (@CriticalStress_) December 5, 2022

You can always check on the status of volcanoes around the world with the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program's weekly activity report. It's a great way to learn about the more remote volcanoes that don't make your news: https://t.co/cHngsgFitM — Celeste Labedz (@celestelabedz) December 4, 2022

