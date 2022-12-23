Oh the Weather Outside Is Frightful

The Ohio River is seen steaming in Louisville, Kentucky under freezing temperatures on Friday. Photo: Leandro Lozada/AFP via Getty Images

Historic cold following startling temperature drops. Blizzard watches. High-speed gusts and a coast-to-coast wind-chill warning. Flight cancellation texts. Bomb cyclone, polar vortex, frostbite, and falling iguana explainers appearing across the web. The pre-holiday signs are clear, nearly nationwide: Do not go outside if you can help it.

Ladies & gentlemen, we have a "bomb cyclone" & it's got that textbook look on weather satellite. Pressure dropped over 30 millibars in last 24 hours. It's centered over east Canada but is generating punishing winds from Dakotas to East Coast.



Read more: https://t.co/cRIyTorlQB pic.twitter.com/8mMCiGwR6g — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) December 23, 2022

Misery loves company

As of Friday, more than 200 million Americans (some 60 percent of the population) were living under a winter weather advisory or worse, including 50 million under winter storm warnings and 12 million under blizzard warnings.

As of 9:30 AM ET December 23, 2022: Over 200 million people, or roughly 60% of the U.S. population, are under some form of winter weather warnings or advisories across the U.S. today. Be sure to check https://t.co/VyWINDBEpn for your latest local forecast and impacts. #Winter pic.twitter.com/CwzQvCXv1j — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 23, 2022

A lot of Americans have been powerless, as well. At midday Friday, 1.5 million electricity customers were without power, particularly in the eastern U.S., but also in Texas and the Pacific Northwest. That fell to 1.2 million by Friday evening. And 400,000 lost power in Canada.

Frozen Friday night

The probability of below freezing temperatures by Saturday morning is high everywhere but the western U.S. pic.twitter.com/Za2mhruxfO — Greg Carbin ☮️ (@GCarbin) December 23, 2022

A wave of cliff-diving temperatures

Thanks to the Arctic cold front, virtually every part of the central and eastern U.S. has been hit with a very fast and very steep drop off in temperatures, with many areas facing 40 degree downswings.

How much did the temperature change in an hour or less as the cold front passed? Here is a graphical depiction using the real-time mesoscale analysis grids. The grid showed max drop was near -47 degrees in NE Colorado. Included is the actual record drop trace at Cheyenne, WY. pic.twitter.com/ct47GE2ppo — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 22, 2022

And in places like around New York City, where the falling temperatures followed heavy rain, icing is going to be a big problem, particularly when mixed with high-speed wind gusts.

IMPORTANT: A very dangerous *FLASH FREEZE* is about to hit the I-95 corridor! ⚠️



Wet roads –> ice rinks!



Washington D.C.: 10-11 a.m.

Baltimore: 10-11 a.m.

Philadelphia: 11 a.m.-noon

Newark: Noon-1 p.m.

New York City: 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Hartford: Evening

Boston: Evening to overnight pic.twitter.com/QoM3j7eEXI — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) December 23, 2022

Flash freeze verified, at least in NE PA. Temperatures has fallen from 54 at 6am this morning to 14 currently. pic.twitter.com/7YiAPRZNg3 — Alex Klucher ❄️ (@AlexKlucher) December 23, 2022

The weatherbomb set up in the US is bringing some seriously brutal Arctic weather. Blizzards, ice etc...



Record low temperatures with a dangerous -55°C wind chill for some.📉🥶



With -10°C even in Florida, the risk of falling iguanas too! pic.twitter.com/jYoiujsyQX — Simon King (@SimonOKing) December 23, 2022

The freezing temperatures have prompted numerous counties, cities, and towns to open warming centers to help protect the vulnerable.

Just gonna leave this here. Simulated real-feel temperatures at 10:00pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/jBElzJCKyj — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) December 23, 2022

A widespread travel nightmare

The timing of all this weather couldn’t be worse, striking on some of the busiest few travel days of the year. On Friday, more than 5,400 flights around the country had been cancelled by evening, and more than 9,000 flights had been delayed. On Friday morning, deicing prompted temporary ground stops at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Portland International Airport, Reagan National Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, There have also been rail service and bus service disruptions in the Midwest and Northeast.

The wind gusts have made things interesting, as well:

A plane landing at Reagan National during heavy winds changes it's mind and takes off again, with out touching down. @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/MbzGpTlI3N — Brian Hopkins (@news_photog) December 23, 2022

Driving has been treacherous. At least ten people have been killed in some of the countless automobile accidents linked to the storm across the country as of Friday night. Even in areas not struck with snow, the rapid onset of sub-freezing temperatures turned wet roadways into iceways.

Big-time coastal flooding

Many coastal towns in the northeast were swamped with floodwaters on Friday, as well. In some parts of New Jersey, it was the worst flooding seen since Superstorm Sandy.

Bad weather in New York City and the Hudson River spilling over the river wall during an extremely high tide in Hoboken, NJ Friday morning #newyork #newyorkcity #nyc #hoboken @CityofHoboken @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/gJFHm5Kz8v — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) December 23, 2022

The storm surge in Provincetown, Massachusetts was the highest recorded since 1991.

Providence Hurricane barrier is closed, and for good reason. Significant storm surge flooding ongoing in Upper Narragansett Bay. pic.twitter.com/TXqedtlGUp — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) December 23, 2022

Some coastal residents in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire had to be rescued after their beachfront homes were inundated with water. Portland, Maine faced the fourth-highest tide on record on Friday morning, and the storm damaged the historic Portland Head Light.

I will ever get over this day. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/58oKFiKmTV — Jessica Conley (@MeteoroloJess) December 23, 2022

A half-nationwide wind field

Near record wind gusts have been recorded across the country:

Wind gusts over 40 mph have affected almost the entire eastern United States Froday, leading to over 1.4 million customers without power. Buffalo clocked a wind gust to 71 mph.



Here are some other peak gusts...



Follow our live updates: https://t.co/LBVXc7Nm8W pic.twitter.com/UJoHtpIzAD — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) December 23, 2022

Buffalo is getting buried

Buffalo and some of Western New York are getting absolutely hammered with blizzard conditions thanks to the heavy lake-effect snow produced by the storm. Driving was banned in Buffalo on Friday, where many drivers became stranded in the whiteout, and the storm has pretty much shut down the city. Tens of thousands have lost power. Through Christmas Day, snowfall totals in the area may reach as high as 55 inches.

Conditions in downtown #Buffalo. I’ve covered many winter weather storms through the years. This is about, if not the worst I’ve ever seen! A true #Blizzard with no letting up anytime soon. ⁦@WeatherNation⁩ ⁦@SPECNews1BUF⁩ pic.twitter.com/zmvnXeTiyb — Dan Russell (@Dan_Weather_Man) December 23, 2022

ZERO visibility in this snow band. Textbook blizzard conditions right now over the eastern suburbs of Buffalo. #NYwx @weather_buffalo pic.twitter.com/WYZqgmyNq7 — BuffaloSnowKing (@BuffaloSnowKing) December 23, 2022

The storm also pushed Lake Erie over its shores, prompting some evacuations.

BIG-TIME SEICHE storm surge flooding at Buffalo Naval Park with winds over 60 mph. Dangerous #blizzard conditions pic.twitter.com/SnZZDQrRHI — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 23, 2022

Lastly, local sportscasters are feeling left out in the cold

This is what you get when you ask the sports guy to come in to cover a blizzard in the morning show. pic.twitter.com/h0RL9tVQqg — Mark Woodley (@MarkWoodleyTV) December 22, 2022

This post has been updated (from indoors).