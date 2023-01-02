Buffalo Bills Player in Critical Condition After Collapsing on Field

The Bills hold a prayer circle on the field after Damar Hamlin’s injury. Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

A terrifying scene unfolded in Cincinnati Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after he made a tackle in the first quarter of a game against the Bengals. Hamlin appeared to be fine immediately after the play, but when he stood up, he wavered and then suddenly collapsed backward.

The concern is for the person, not the game. Hope Hamlin is ok. Reaction seemed like a heart issue from the chest contusion. Other than a hospital, no better place to collapse 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/PFW3ZwxcRY — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 3, 2023

Hamlin, 24, lay on the field for about 16 minutes as medics attended to him, which included administering CPR. He was then placed in an ambulance, which left the field for a nearby hospital 30 minutes after his injury. The NFL later suspended the game and announced that Hamlin’s condition was “critical” with no further details.

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

After Hamlin fell, his ashen-faced teammates crowded near him, forming a prayer circle. Many of them were in tears, attesting to the seriousness of what they were witnessing. The Bills and Bengals eventually retreated to their locker rooms and the game was temporarily suspended. More than an hour after Hamlin’s injury, officials announced that play would not continue on Monday night.

The Fox broadcast had earlier cut to its studio, where a rattled three-person panel commented that there was no modern precedent for such a scene in modern football. They also began to wonder — as did many on social media — why it was taking the NFL so long to cancel the game.

Booger McFarland with the most wise words on how the NFL needs to handle the Damar Hamlin situation. pic.twitter.com/r7qVCcZOca — JMK 🟢 🗞️ (@JMKTVShow) January 3, 2023