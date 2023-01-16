Crews continued to work Monday at an apartment tower in Dnipro which was hit by a Russian missile on Saturday. Photo: Vitalii Matokha/AFP via Getty Images

At least 40 people have been confirmed killed in Russia’s cruise-missile attack on a nine-story apartment building in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine midday Saturday — and dozens of people are still missing according to local authorities. The attack, which also injured at least 75 people, including more than a dozen children, was one of the deadliest strikes on civilians since the nearly 11-month-old war in Ukraine began, and the single deadliest since Russia began its campaign targeting Ukrainian cities far from the front lines in October.

Crews still working at the residential building in Dnipro that was destroyed this weekend. There is virtually nothing left of a segment of the structure. The death toll continues to rise #CNN #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/hClmGwiiQC — Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN) January 16, 2023

Search and rescue workers continued to remove rubble from the partially collapsed building on Monday, and while dozens of survivors were pulled from the building after the attack, Ukrainian authorities do not expect to find anyone else alive. The last survivor workers were reportedly able to find, a young woman suffering from severe hypothermia, was rescued early Sunday morning.

Horrifying footage of the aftermath of the attack and rescue efforts quickly emerged on social media:

A Russian missile destroyed a multi-story residential building in Dnipro, says Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelensky’s office. Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov is with rescue workers at the scene. Could be many casualties. Photos via Tymoshenko and Dnipro Telegram channels pic.twitter.com/SADR5VrsG8 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 14, 2023

Bloodcurdling screams coming from the rubble of the residential high-rise in Dnipro that was hit by a Russian missile. Mayor Filatov says rescue teams will work through the night to clear debris and look for survivors. Video shared by anthologies and local Telegram channel. pic.twitter.com/JdbIftfPuS — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) January 14, 2023

Tragic, desperate scenes here in #Dnipro . Rescue workers and volunteers alike frantically searching wreckage for survivors. Urgent calls and human chains to remove rubble. pic.twitter.com/iLhnZBTGNJ — Paul Adams (@BBCPaulAdams) January 14, 2023

Locals helping rescue workers search for survivors after today’s attack (video via Dnipro regional head), during which a section of an apartment building was destroyed. So far, 12 dead and 64 wounded. pic.twitter.com/8oLnalPbPB — Isobel Koshiw (@IKoshiw) January 14, 2023

The footage of the Russian strike on Dnipro today is horrendous. This apartment block has just been gouged out by the missile. 12 confirmed dead so far. pic.twitter.com/0Buh6uTyHA — Bel Trew (@Beltrew) January 14, 2023

Heartbreaking: rescuers heard a woman's voice under the rubble of a destroyed apartment building in Dnipro. pic.twitter.com/sbUJe2hCu4 — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) January 15, 2023

Another young woman who survived the blast was photographed huddled in the ruins of her apartment:

I can't imagine those feelings. Sitting in the debris of your flat, your house. Surviving after a terrible strike and waiting in fear for the rescuers.

Ukrainians will never forgive the Russians this pain.

📸 @HromadskeUA pic.twitter.com/0Hu0gp7mrm — Anastasia Magazova 🌻 (@a_magazova) January 14, 2023

The 23-year-old woman later posted on social media that her parents were still missing in the blast and that her partner was killed four months ago while defending the country from the Russian invasion.

Very painful post is from Anastasia Shvetz, who survived the attack in her apartment today. pic.twitter.com/koWAwFnDXO — Volodymyr Tretyak 🇺🇦 (@VolodyaTretyak) January 15, 2023

Ukrainian military officials have indicated the building was struck by one of five Kh-22 cruise missiles Russia fired at targets in Ukraine on Saturday. The anti-ship missile, which has a 2,000 pound warhead and a 370-mile range, apparently penetrated the concrete building before detonating. CNN reported that “The Kh-22 was designed in the Soviet era and is notoriously inaccurate. Even so, there are no military or infrastructure targets within several hundred meters of the building that was destroyed.”

The Washington Post reports that Ukrainian officials say their current air defenses cannot protect against such weapons, and a Patriot missile battery the U.S. is supplying the country will not be deployed anytime soon:

The United States announced last month that it would send its Patriot missile system to Ukraine as part of a $2 billion weapons package. It will include one Patriot battery, which is equipped with up to eight launchers. Each one can accommodate between four and 16 missiles. The announcement was a coup for Zelensky, who had long requested the system. But it is expected to take several months, in large part because it requires specific training of Ukrainian troops on how to use the specialized equipment.

Hundreds have been left homeless in Dnipro due to the strike, after surrounding buildings damaged in the blast were deemed unlivable.

Not even counting those killed in Saturday’s attack, the number of confirmed deaths among Ukrainian civilians in the conflict has surpassed 7,000 people, the United Nations announced Monday — while also acknowledging that the true civilian death toll is likely far higher.

