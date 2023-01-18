Democrats Defeat Kathy Hochul’s Pick to Be New York’s Top Judge

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/Shutterstock

Lawmakers rejected Kathy Hochul’s pick to lead the state’s highest court on Wednesday, with her own party dealing a significant blow to the governor. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to reject the nomination of Hector LaSalle to be chief justice of the Court of Appeals, led by opposition from Democrats on the panel. The vote was 10-9 against.

Hochul selected LaSalle, who currently presides over the appeals division the state’s Supreme Court that covers New York City and surrounding areas, to be the first Latino person to serve on the Court of Appeals. As chief justice, he would have also overseen the state’s entire judicial system. But opposition to LaSalle slowly began to rise after some lawmakers cited past court decisions that he joined that critics viewed as anti-union or potentially a threat to abortion rights. Several major unions also came out against LaSalle’s nomination including 32BJ SEIU, the powerful service workers union, CWA District 1, and the state’s chapter of the AFL-CIO.

During the nearly five-hour hearing, LaSalle was questioned by 19 members of the judiciary committee over his past cases and his judicial philosophy. In his opening remarks, the judge rejected some of the claims made against him, saying that he didn’t want his daughter to have less rights than her mother and mentioning his family members’ past membership in unions.

“This is what I believe. If that’s different from what you’ve heard or read, I’m happy now to set the record straight,” he said.

Despite Democratic opposition leading up to the hearing, Hochul never wavered in her support, telling the New York Post that she expected LaSalle to have enough support after a fair hearing and “not the pre-judgment that is going on and the mischaracterizations and the character assassination that is going on.” Latino Democrats including former City Council Speaker Melissa Mark Viverito and former Bronx Borough President Fernando Ferrer also lobbied on his behalf, saying in a statement he was the victim of “an unprecedented, disingenuous and unhinged campaign to distort” his record.

On Saturday, Hochul ramped up her support in public, holding a Bronx rally on Saturday with political heavyweights such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Representative Nydia Velázquez. Her effusive backing of LaSalle took an odd turn during a Sunday speech at Sunset Park’s Trinity Lutheran Church where she invoked Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to defend LaSalle from criticism. “Dr. King called upon us to be just and to be fair and to not judge people,” she said, according to HellGate. “And that has not been afforded to an individual named Judge Hector LaSalle. And I know in my heart that we’re better than that.”

With LaSalle’s nomination not going to the full Senate for a vote, it’s unclear what Hochul’s next move will be. Prior to the hearing, the Buffalo News reported that the governor was considering retaining a litigator to pursue legal action against the Senate. Susan Lerner, the executive director of Common Cause New York said in a statement that she was “horrified” that Hochul is contemplating this action, saying that it would be “a brutal attack on a democratically elected institution.”

