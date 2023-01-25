Why Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Are Relationship Goals

I’ll admit that before reading the Wall Street Journal piece, I had written off Bezos and Sánchez as just another disgustingly wealthy couple who dabbled in charitable giving to distract from inconvenient facts — in this case, that they bought their superyacht its own yacht, even as Amazon employees alleged that they were forced to pee in bottles to meet their delivery quotas.

My first inkling that I might be wrong came from the subhead’s description of Bezos and Sánchez as “one of the most philanthropic couples in the world.”

Then in the interview, Sánchez explained, “Right now, I’m immersing myself in philanthropy and strategic giving.” As a relatively poor person, I didn’t realize that this task required so much dedication, but the interview set me straight: