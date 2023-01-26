Memphis Police Release Horrific Video of Tyre Nichols’s Beating: Updates

Activists hold signs showing Tyre Nichols as attorney Ben Crump is seen speaking on a monitor during a January 23 press conference at Mt. Olive Cathedral CME Church addressing video footage of the violent police encounter that led to Nichols’s death in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Brandon Dill/The Washington Post via Getty Images

On Friday night, Memphis police released video footage showing the arrest and brutal beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, earlier this month. Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with murder in Nichols’s death. Earlier Friday, Nichols’s family and numerous public officials pleaded for calm ahead of the video’s release. Below is what we know about this developing story.

The video footage of Nichols’s arrest has been made public

As expected, the Memphis Police Department on Friday night released body-camera and pole-camera footage showing Tyre Nichols’s arrest. The city released a total of four videos, three taken by police body cameras, and one taken from a pole camera above where Nichols was apprehended.

In the more than one hour of total footage contained in the videos, part of the initial traffic stop can be seen, as well as multiple officers apprehending and subsequently beating Nichols at a second location — punching, kicking, and striking him with a baton — including after he appears to be immobilized and showing no signs of resistance or aggression. Nichols can be heard at times pleading with the officers, insisting he’s done nothing wrong. Nichols can also be heard repeatedly screaming out for his mother as.

Starting at about three minutes into the pole-camera footage, which has no audio, five officers have Nichols on the ground, but then appear to lift him up to continue striking him. They deliver numerous blows to Nichols’s head, and at one point, an officer appears to wind up to strike Nichols on the head with a baton. Eventually, the officers drag Nichols, who is handcuffed and writhing on the ground, over and lean him up against the side of a police car.

The videos are embedded below; please be warned, the footage is graphic and disturbing.

The first video is body camera footage from an officer responding to the traffic stop of Nichols, joining other officers already on the scene. Nichols flees after a physical altercation with some of the officers.

The next three videos show what happened at the second location. The first is the pole-camera footage. The second and third are body-camera footage from officers who apprehended Nichols.

Nichols’s family, Biden, and others call for peaceful protests ahead of release of arrest footage

With Memphis police expected to release on Friday night what will certainly be horrifying video footage of the arrest and beating of Tyre Nichols, the city is bracing for possible unrest, and Nichols’s family members and public officials, including President Biden, made pleas for the protests to remain peaceful.

“We want peace. We do not want any type of uproar. We do not want any type of disturbance. Please, please, protest, but protest safely,” emphasized Nichols’s stepfather, Rodney Wells, at a press conference on Friday morning.

President Biden, who spoke with Nichols’s family members by phone on Friday, added in a statement:

I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice.

🚨President Biden just called Tyre Nichols' parents. He talked to them for more than 10 minutes.

"He actually tattooed my name on his arm," his mom told Biden.



"That's what you call something special," Biden replied.



We were in the room for the call. Here's a snippet. pic.twitter.com/0gpfU1wmv6 — Emily Davies (@ELaserDavies) January 27, 2023

Nichols’s family members and their attorneys were shown footage of his arrest Monday. Afterward, the attorneys said Nichols was tased, pepper-sprayed, restrained, and kicked. “He was defenseless the entire time. He was a human piñata for those police officers. It was an unadulterated, unabashed, nonstop beating of this young boy for three minutes,” Romanucci said. Civil-rights attorney Crump compared the video to the home-video recording of Rodney King being savagely beaten by Los Angeles cops in 1991. Crump said Friday that Nichols’s last words were “gut-wrenching screams for his mom.”

Nichols’s mother, RowVaughn Wells, told reporters Monday that she wasn’t able to watch the full video of what happened to her son. “Once the video started and I heard my son’s voice, I lost it. I couldn’t stay in the room. All I heard him say was, ‘What did I do?’ And once I heard that, I lost it,” she said. On Friday, she asked other parents not to show the footage to their children. “I’ve never seen the video, but what I’ve heard it’s very horrific, very horrific,” Wells said. “And any of you who have children, please don’t let them see it.”

Shelby County district attorney Steve Mulroy said Thursday that the footage, which is a mix of body-camera and pole-camera video, would be made public at 6 p.m. Central Time on Friday.

Cops arrested and charged with murder

Following an investigation into the traffic stop, the five Memphis police officers — Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith — were fired January 20 for violating police policies regarding the use of excessive force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid. On January 26, the officers, all of whom are Black, were subsequently arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault — acting in concert, and aggravated kidnapping, two counts of official misconduct, and one count of official oppression, according to Shelby County Jail booking records.

BREAKING: The 5 former Memphis Police Department officers have been indicted by a grand jury on charges ranging from second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression for the death of Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/mkPLf4CCHU — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) January 26, 2023

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon, Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said he and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation had worked “swiftly but also fairly” to indict the officers. “While each of the five individuals played a different role in the incident in question, the actions of all of them resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols, and they are all responsible,” Mulroy explained. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation director David Rausch called the footage of the event “absolutely appalling.” Rausch added that ”﻿I’ve been policing for more than 30 years. I’ve devoted my life to this profession and I’m grieved. Frankly, I’m shocked. I’m sickened by what I saw and through our extensive and thorough investigation.”

Neither of the officials offered much more detail about what happened on January 7, however. Mulroy said that Nichols’s most serious injuries were sustained in the second confrontation with officers, and that there was “some period of time of waiting around” before Nichols was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Mulroy also said Thursday that “it’s my hope that if there is any silver lining to be drawn from this very dark cloud, it’s that perhaps this incident can open a broader conversation about the need for police reform.”

On Wednesday night, Memphis police chief Cerelyn Davis released a video statement in which she called what happened to Nichols “heinous, reckless, and inhumane,” adding, “This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity toward another individual.” She also called for protests over Nichols’s death to remain peaceful, per CNN:

“I expect our citizens to exercise their First Amendment right to protest to demand action and results. But we need to ensure our community is safe in this process,” said Davis, the first Black woman to serve as Memphis police chief. “None of this is a calling card for inciting violence or destruction on our community or against our citizens.”

She also said that other Memphis Police officers are still under investigation for policy violations linked to event. Additionally, two members of the Memphis Fire Department who were “involved in the initial patient care” of Nichols have been relieved of duty. It’s not yet clear if anyone else will face criminal charges in the case.

CNN reports that in June 2020, amid the nationwide unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in Missouri, the Memphis Police Department updated its duty-to-intervene policy to state that “any member who directly observes another member engaged in dangerous or criminal conduct or abuse of a subject shall take reasonable action to intervene,” and that they should also “immediately report” any policy violations or misconduct they see other officers commit.

What happened to Tyre Nichols?

Nichols, a FedEx driver and father of a 4-year-old son, was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on January 7. The initial police report claimed that the stop was for suspicion of reckless driving and that there was a “confrontation” with Nichols, who then fled before there was a second “confrontation.” After he was apprehended and taken into custody, the initial report said, Nichols “complained of shortness of breath” and he was soon admitted to a local hospital in critical condition. He then died on January 10.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said Friday that the department has been unable to find any evidence that Nichols should have been pulled over for reckless driving, telling CNN:

Where were the cameras? Was there some evidence on the body camera, on other cameras along those thoroughfares and we’ve taken a pretty extensive look to determine, you know, what that probable cause was, and we have not been able to substantiate that — it doesn’t mean that something didn’t happen, but there’s no proof.

Nichols reportedly suffered from Crohn’s disease and severe weight loss. His family has hired a forensic pathologist to independently determine how he died. The family’s attorneys, Benjamin Crump and Antonio Romanucci, say that, according to a preliminary review, Nichols “suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.” The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet confirmed Nichols’s cause of death.

His mother, RowVaughn Wells, said Monday that Nichols was stopped by police only two minutes away, and was than 80 yards from her front door when they apprehended him. When she and her husband were finally able to see Nichols in the hospital that night, “he was already gone. They had beat him to a pulp,” she said in a CNN interview on Friday:

He had bruises all over him. His head was swollen like a watermelon. His neck was busting because of the swelling. They broke his neck. My son’s nose look like a S. They actually just beat the crap out of him. And so when I saw that I knew my son was gone, the end. Even if he did live, he would have been a vegetable.

Both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Justice are conducting investigations into Nichols’s arrest and death. Kevin G. Ritz, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, said Wednesday that the federal investigation will be “thorough and methodical” and that justice would be served.

This post has been updated.

