10 Dead in Lunar New Year Shooting in California: What We Know

Law enforcement at the scene of a mass shooting at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California. Photo: Eric Thayer/Getty Images

At least ten people are dead and another ten injured after a gunman opened fire late Saturday night inside a Los Angeles–area dance studio where people were had gathered following a Lunar New Year festival. A manhunt is now underway for the still-unidentified shooter, whose motive is not yet clear. Below is what we know about this developing story.

The Shooting

America’s latest mass shooting struck the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in downtown Monterey Park, a majority Asian community of about 60,000 people just east of Los Angeles, which is known as the country’s “first suburban Chinatown.” The San Gabriel Valley city hosts what is traditionally one of Southern California’s largest Lunar New Year celebrations, a two-day festival that began Saturday.

It is not clear what motivated the attack. So far, police have only described the suspect, who fled the scene and is still at large, as a “male Asian” somewhere between the age of 30 and 50. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a Sunday morning news conference that police had received differing suspect descriptions from witnesses and it was too early to determine whether or not the shooting could be classified as a hate crime. “We need to get this person off the street as soon as possible,” Sheriff Luna said. The FBI and ATF are assisting with the investigation.

Police didn’t provide any information about the shooting victims other than to confirm that five men and five women were killed.

The first 911 calls came in around 10:22 p.m. Saturday, and police officers responded within minutes. “When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons … pouring out of the location, screaming. The officers made entry to the location and located additional victims,” Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told reporters early Sunday morning. Ten people were pronounced dead at the scene and another ten victims were transported to area hospitals, where their conditions ranged from stable to critical.

Police say that about 20 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park, there was a second incident at another dance studio a few miles away in the neighboring community of Alhambra. There, an Asian male with a gun entered the business but was quickly disarmed by people inside. There were no injuries at the second location, and the man then fled. Authorities couldn’t confirm whether the two incidents were linked. Police also did not confirm what kind of weapon or caliber of bullet was used in the shooting, nor what weapon they recovered at the second location.

Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in Alhambra are blocked off with police tapes and detectives are seen walking in... Captain Meyer of LA Sheriff had mentioned of another event in Alhambra in relation to the Monterey Park shooting. pic.twitter.com/3KI9gKAkfg — Jeong Park 박종찬 (journa.host/@jeongpark52) (@JeongPark52) January 22, 2023

Sunday’s events for Monterey Park’s Lunar Near Year festival were canceled “out of an abundance of caution and in reverence for the victims,” Monterey Park police chief Scott Wiese announced on Sunday morning.

The owner of a restaurant across the street from Star Ballroom Dance Studio told the Los Angeles Times that people fleeing the shooting told him there was a man with a semiautomatic gun who had reloaded after running out of ammunition. A nearby resident told the Times that friends who had been inside the dance studio when the shooting started said the gunman appeared to be firing indiscriminately and was armed with a long gun:

Wong Wei, who lives nearby, said his friend had gone to the dance club that night with a few of her friends. His friend was in the bathroom when the shooting started.

When she came out, he said, she saw a gunman and three bodies — two women and one person who was the boss of the club, Wei said. He said his friend escaped to his home around 11 p.m.

The shooter was carrying a long gun and appeared to fire indiscriminately, his friends told him.

“They don’t know why, so they run,” he said.

Police stand guard at the scene near the intersection of Garvey and Garfield Avenue in Monterey Park, California, early Sunday morning. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland have both been briefed on the shooting.

My heart is broken for the victims, their families, and the people of my hometown Monterey Park who were impacted by the mass shooting that took place during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations. I am closely following the situation. — Judy Chu (@RepJudyChu) January 22, 2023

Roughly two-thirds of Monterey Park’s residents are of Asian descent, and the community’s popular two-day Lunar New Year festival began Saturday, attracting tens of thousands of people. Adds the Associated Press:

The shooting occurred at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, a few blocks from city hall on Monterey Park’s main thoroughfare of Garvey Avenue, which is dotted with strip malls full of small businesses whose signs are in both English and Chinese. Cantonese and Mandarin are both widely spoken, Chinese holidays are celebrated, and Chinese films are screened regularly in the city.

The business offered dance lessons from Tango to Rumba to the Fox Trot, and rented its space for events. On Saturday, its website said it was hosting an event called “Star Night” from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m..

It's hard to define Monterey Park -- A city that's America's first "suburban Chinatown" -- But also a city with multiple openly gay API council members. A city struggling with poverty -- Boarding houses, for instance -- but also a city with incredible amount of tenacity — Jeong Park 박종찬 (journa.host/@jeongpark52) (@JeongPark52) January 22, 2023

The incident was California’s third mass shooting involving four or more victims this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. since 21 people were killed in the Uvalde school shooting in late May.

This post has been updated throughout.