Republicans Start Turning on George Santos

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

After weeks of revelations of fabrications and falsehoods about his personal and professional life, Republican officials are calling on Representative George Santos to step down.

Since flipping a Democratic seat to represent part of Long Island in Congress, he was revealed to be a serial liar, fibbing about everything from where he went to school to having Jewish heritage. How exactly he financed his congressional campaign has also drawn scrutiny from state and federal prosecutors who are currently looking into him. On Tuesday, two U.S. House Democrats filed a complaint with the Ethics Committee regarding his financial-disclosure forms.

On Wednesday, the Nassau County Republican Committee called for his “immediate resignation” with party chairman Joseph Cairo saying the newly sworn-in congressman’s 2022 bid for office was “a campaign of deceit, lies, and fabrication.”

“He deceived the voters of the Third Congressional District. He deceived the members of the Nassau County Republican Committee, elected officials, his colleagues, candidates, his opponents, and even some of the media,” Cairo said, speaking from party headquarters.

“He has no place in the Nassau County Republican Committee nor should he serve in public service nor as an elected official. He’s not welcome here at Republican headquarters for meetings or at any of our events,” Cairo continued. “As I said, he’s disgraced the House of Representatives, and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.”

Representative Anthony D’Esposito, who was elected alongside Santos in November, took part in the announcement by video, saying he doesn’t think Santos “can move forward as a member of Congress.”

“So I join with you, and I join with my colleagues, in saying that George Santos does not have the ability to serve here in the House of Representatives and should resign,” he said.

He’s not the only New York Republican freshman congressman speaking out. Nick Langworthy, who represents the 23rd Congressional District and is the chair of the state Republican committee, said he supports the Nassau County party’s stance on Santos.

“It’s clear that he cannot be an effective representative and it would be in the best interest of the taxpayers to have new leadership,” he said in a statement.

Nick LaLota of the First Congressional District also thinks Santos should step down, telling Axios that what Santos has done is “disgraceful, dishonorable, and unworthy of the office.”

But one person is notably not joining the calls for Santos’s resignation: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Per Bloomberg, the newly sworn-in House leader said of Santos, “It’s the voters who made that decision, and he has to answer to the voters.”

After the announcement from the Nassau County Republican Committee, Santos was asked by reporters in Washington, D.C., if he intended to resign from office. “I will not,” he said.

NEW: George Santos tells me he will NOT resign w/ @LaleeIbssa pic.twitter.com/d5rvHObxoA — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) January 11, 2023

He later took to Twitter to reiterate his point.

I was elected to serve the people of #NY03 not the party & politicians, I remain committed to doing that and regret to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office to deliver results to keep our community safe and lower the cost of living.



I will NOT resign! — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 11, 2023

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.