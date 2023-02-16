Did an F-22 Blow Up an Illinois Club’s Hobby Balloon?

America’s no. 1 balloon unenthusiast, the F-22 Raptor. Photo: Tech Sgt. Michael R. Holzworth/U.S. Air Force/U.S Department of Defense

Last Saturday, high above Canada’s Yukon territory, the pilot of a $150 million U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, acting on orders from the leaders of both Canada and the U.S., fired a $472,000 AIM-9X Sidewinder missile at a small unidentified cylindrical object flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet, resulting in a confirmed air-to-air “kill.” What NORAD still hasn’t been able to confirm, almost a week later, is what exactly was blown out of the sky on February 11.

Since then, members of the Northern Illinois Bottlecap Balloon Brigade, a club of high-altitude-balloon hobbyists, have been waiting to hear from K9YO-15, the group’s silver mylar “pico” balloon.

Pico balloons are small tracker-equipped circumnavigational balloons that typically cost less than $200 to build. K9YO-15, which had been airborne for 123 days and already circumnavigated the globe six times, sent its last signal on February 10, west of Alaska, as Aviation Week reports:

The club’s silver-coated, party-style “pico balloon” reported its last position on Feb. 10 at 38,910 ft. off the west coast of Alaska, and a popular forecasting tool — the HYSPLIT model provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — projected the cylindrically shaped object would be floating high over the central part of the Yukon Territory on Feb. 11.

NIBBB said in a blog post that, as of Tuesday, K9YO-15 was officially “missing in action.”

As @BalloonSciDan pointed correctly a few days ago the USAF may have shot down an amateur radio pico balloon (callsign K9YO-15) over Canada. https://t.co/IHzB5ffW96 pic.twitter.com/iEJFgH0HEd — StratoCat (@stratoballoon) February 16, 2023

A blog post on RTL-SDR.com, a site that shares news and projects regarding software-defined radio, explains more:

[K9YO-15’s] payload was a GPS module, Arduino, SI5351 used as a WSPR and APRS transmitter and a solar panel, all together weighing 16.4 grams. A Pentagon memo notes that the object shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon with a tethered payload” which fits the description of the pico balloon exactly.

On Thursday, President Biden acknowledged in a televised address that the unidentified object shot down over Canada, as well as two others taken out by U.S. fighter planes last weekend, was not a foreign surveillance craft like the much larger alleged Chinese spy balloon downed on February 4. The later objects were “most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation, or research institutions, studying weather or conducting other scientific research,” Biden said.

That’s apparently what Scientific Balloon Solutions founder Ron Meadows, whose California company designs pico balloons, has been trying to tell anyone in the U.S. government who will listen. “I tried contacting our military and the FBI — and just got the runaround — to try to enlighten them on what a lot of these things probably are. And they’re going to look not too intelligent to be shooting them down,” he told Aviation Week, which adds that “the descriptions of all three unidentified objects shot down Feb. 10–12 match the shapes, altitudes and payloads of the small pico balloons.”

It’s not clear if an F-22 popped NIBBB’s K9YO-15 on Saturday or not — and it may never be. Canadian forces sent to retrieve the wreckage may not find it, and pico balloons regularly disappear on their own without the help of a heat-seeking missile, as Aviation Week explains:

Launching high-altitude, circumnavigational pico balloons has emerged only within the past decade. Meadows and his son Lee discovered it was possible to calculate the amount of helium gas necessary to make a common latex balloon neutrally buoyant at altitudes above 43,000 ft. The balloons carry an 11-gram tracker on a tether, along with HF and VHF/UHF antennas to update their positions to ham radio receivers around the world. At any given moment, several dozen such balloons are aloft, with some circling the globe several times before they malfunction or fail for other reasons. The launch teams seldom recover their balloons.

Nonetheless, balloon enthusiasts are understandably worried that their projects will now become military targets. They’re also afraid they’ll face new flight restrictions, even though it seems highly unlikely that the lightweight balloons, which are usually less than a meter wide, pose much risk to commercial air traffic — one of the only reasons Biden and the Defense Department have given for shooting down the objects (whatever they were).

Then again, while it’s surely cool to build anything that can circumnavigate the globe and disappointing when the balloon finally goes dark, building something an F-22 blows out of the sky is a pretty amazing accomplishment, too.

This post has been updated.

