Mitt Romney Confuses George Santos for Person Capable of Shame

Photo: Shutterstock

Senator Mitt Romney is a man so appropriate that he once ironed a tuxedo while wearing it lest others be offended by a garish wrinkle. George Santos is a freshman congressman who appears to be a pathological liar and might have stolen money from a veteran’s dying dog, among various other misdeeds. It feels as if the two men don’t belong on the same planet, let alone in the same legislative body. And on the House floor ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address, Romney decided to tell Santos that he had no business being there.

Cameras caught a testy exchange between Romney and Santos, who was glad-handing other politicians from a plum spot on the aisle, where he was sure to draw maximum attention.

It wasn’t clear what exactly the two Republicans said, but after the speech, Romney told reporters he’s disappointed that Speaker Kevin McCarthy hasn’t called on Santos to resign, as he’s a “sick puppy” who shouldn’t have been front and center at the speech.

“Trying to shake hands with every senator in the United States — given the fact that he’s under an ethics investigation, he should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet, instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room,” Romney said, per Politico.

“I don’t think he ought to be in Congress and he certainly shouldn’t be in the aisle trying to shake the hand of the president of the States and dignitaries coming in. It’s an embarrassment,” the senator continued.

“If he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there,” Romney added.

MITT on Santos: “He shouldn't be in Congress. And they're gonna go through the process and hopefully get him out. But he shouldn't be there and if he had any shame at all, he wouldn't be there.” pic.twitter.com/9cAQ2dsO1V — Alan He (@alanhe) February 8, 2023

It seems Romney really doesn’t get Santos. After the speech, Santos confirmed that he, in fact, has no shame at all. Rather than quietly accepting the Utah senator’s admonishment, he hit back with this weak jab:

Hey @MittRomney just a reminder that you will NEVER be PRESIDENT! https://t.co/ANxiQPxAua — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) February 8, 2023

Then he shared, via a retweet of Semafor reporter Kadia Goba, his purported retorts to Romney:

Rep. George Santos describes, to me, his exchange with Sen. Mitt Romney during the State of the Union tonight:



Mitt: You don’t belong here.



Santos: Go tell that to the 142K that voted for me.



Mitt: You’re an ass.



Santos: You’re a much bigger asshole. — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) February 8, 2023

Is this actually how the exchange went down? On the one hand, Representative Thomas Massie did describe Romney’s words as “the rudest I’ve ever seen a human being be to another human being.” On the other hand, Santos’s account has a “the Jerk Store called, and they’re running out of you” vibe. Oh, and there’s a growing pile of evidence that he’s just about incapable of telling the truth.