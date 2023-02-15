Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Since being extradited from the Bahamas in December, Sam Bankman-Fried has been holed up in his parents’ home in Palo Alto on house arrest. The good news for him here is obvious: He doesn’t have to spend the months before his fraud trial in jail, a reality he didn’t enjoy much while behind bars in Nassau. The bad news, however, is that the FTX founder’s parents don’t appear to have a television.

According to prosecutors, Bankman-Fried used a virtual private network, commonly known as a VPN, to watch the Super Bowl on Sunday. In the work-from-home era, VPNs are often used as a security measure to connect one’s computer to the internet with an encrypted network. But they can also be used to access the American internet from a restricted country like China or for a certain American to log in to the NFL Game Pass subscription he bought while allegedly running a massive fraud in the Bahamas. Or, as prosecutors fear, to use it to access the web freely without the government finding out what he’s looking at.

It’s every American’s right to watch the big game, but SBF’s use of encrypted apps has already been a point of contention. Earlier in February, Judge Lewis Kaplan barred Bankman-Fried from using the encrypted-messaging service Signal — which allows users to auto-delete messages — to contact the general counsel of FTX U.S. Now that Bankman-Fried is using a VPN, prosecutors are concerned that he could once again be messaging FTX staffers without the government being able to see. As a result, Kaplan ordered SBF to appear in court on Thursday to talk about his Super Bowl indiscretion, noting that the “defendant’s use of a VPN presents many of the same risks associated with his use of an encrypted-messaging or call application.”

Three months after the historic collapse of the crypto firm, Bankman-Fried’s trouble with the VPN is a peek into his, uh, unique mind-set. A noted sports fan who just lost a $16 billion fortune is willing to frustrate a federal judge on a sensitive issue he ruled on just weeks ago to potentially save a few bucks. Wouldn’t it just be cheaper to chip in for a new streaming service instead of paying his white-shoe attorneys to appear in court on Thursday?