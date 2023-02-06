Turkey and Syria Struck by 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake: Updates

A massive search and rescue effort is underway in Turkey and Syria following an extremely powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey early Monday morning. The quake affected millions of people and leveled buildings in multiple densely populated Turkish and Syrian cities. Hundreds of people have already been reported killed by the quake, but the overall destruction and ultimate death toll are far from clear at this point. Below is what we know thus far.
Where did the earthquake strike?
According to the U.S. Geological Service, the epicenter of the quake, which struck at 4:17 a.m. local time, was east of the small city of Nurdağı and west of the more heavily populated city of Gaziantep, which are near Turkey’s southern border with Syria. There have been more than 20 aftershocks, including one, 11 minutes after the initial quake, that registered a magnitude of 6.7.
Turkish authorities have estimated the main quake’s magnitude at 7.4.
Widespread damage across the region
The full extent of the destruction is not yet clear, but Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the country’s search and rescue teams had been mobilized and Turkey has already requested international help responding to the disaster, and the U.S. was quickly among the countries offering assistance.
According to Turkish media reports and footage shared on social media, the earthquake flattened buildings — including apartment buildings — in numerous Turkish cities, including Gaziantep, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Adıyaman, and Şanlıurfa. Numerous smaller towns and villages in Turkey were also affected.
Authorities in Syria, both in government and rebel-held territory, have also reported extensive damage from the quake. There are reports of collapsed buildings in Aleppo and Hama, as well as a more than 100 people killed.
The quake struck the provinces in Turkey that house many of the 3.6 million Syrian war refugees who now live in the country — as well as the rebel-held part of Syria where millions of other people displaced by the country’s long civil war reside, and where infrastructure and healthcare facilities remain limited.
The earthquake, which appears to have been the most powerful quake recorded in Turkey since 1939, not only struck at the worst possible time — overnight when residents were sleeping and less able to quickly respond to the tremor — but amid frigid temperatures in much of the affected area. The Associated Press reports that there have also been traffic jams as people have attempted to flee quake-stricken areas in Turkey.