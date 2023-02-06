Turkey and Syria Struck by 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake: Updates

People search the rubble of a destroyed apartment building in the city of Adana, Turkey early Monday. Photo: Omer Yildiz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A massive search and rescue effort is underway in Turkey and Syria following an extremely powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey early Monday morning. The quake affected millions of people and leveled buildings in multiple densely populated Turkish and Syrian cities. Hundreds of people have already been reported killed by the quake, but the overall destruction and ultimate death toll are far from clear at this point. Below is what we know thus far.

Damaging M7.8 EQ hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border ~4am local time. PAGER is red for this event; extensive damage is probable. Our hearts go out to those affected. See @Kandilli_info for local info. https://t.co/dMyc6ZVrE1 https://t.co/0OxrznZf1v pic.twitter.com/eco071JqVm — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 6, 2023

Where did the earthquake strike?

According to the U.S. Geological Service, the epicenter of the quake, which struck at 4:17 a.m. local time, was east of the small city of Nurdağı and west of the more heavily populated city of Gaziantep, which are near Turkey’s southern border with Syria. There have been more than 20 aftershocks, including one, 11 minutes after the initial quake, that registered a magnitude of 6.7.

Turkish authorities have estimated the main quake’s magnitude at 7.4.

Oh wow, this is truly scary footage captured of the M7.8 in Turkey.

Not graphic content, but immersive and so may be alarming or traumatic for those that went through this. https://t.co/8dvr9xWTGP — Austin Elliott (@TTremblingEarth) February 6, 2023

Over a minute and a half of hard shaking, consistent with the source duration of a M 7.8 earthquake https://t.co/m492mfenYE — Austin Elliott (@TTremblingEarth) February 6, 2023

Widespread damage across the region

The full extent of the destruction is not yet clear, but Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the country’s search and rescue teams had been mobilized and Turkey has already requested international help responding to the disaster, and the U.S. was quickly among the countries offering assistance.

WH’s Jake Sullivan says US deeply concerned by quake that hit Turkey and Syria: “We stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance. President Biden has directed USAID and other federal government partners to assess U.S. response options to help those most affected.” — Steve Holland (@steveholland1) February 6, 2023

According to Turkish media reports and footage shared on social media, the earthquake flattened buildings — including apartment buildings — in numerous Turkish cities, including Gaziantep, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Adıyaman, and Şanlıurfa. Numerous smaller towns and villages in Turkey were also affected.

A powerful earthquake of over 7,4 magnitude has hit south-eastern Turkey, near the border w/ Syria, killing at least 10 people. Alarm level is raised to four and Interior Minister called for intl help. Tremor affected over 10 Turkish cities and felt as far as Lebanon and Syria pic.twitter.com/jDuuiJTqIn — Selin Girit (@selingirit) February 6, 2023

Antakya, 75 km from Kahramanmaraş, epicenter of Turkey’s 7.8 quake. A row of collapsed buildings along the Asi (Orontes) river, with a row of sound buildings right behind. Variations in the enforcement of building codes have consequences. https://t.co/CKgOwPhAC4 — Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) February 6, 2023

Authorities in Syria, both in government and rebel-held territory, have also reported extensive damage from the quake. There are reports of collapsed buildings in Aleppo and Hama, as well as a more than 100 people killed.

111 dead in government-held #Syria, according to state media and at least 516 wounded following the earthquake. https://t.co/vC9AtiC25Z — Kareem Chehayeb | كريم شهيب (@chehayebk) February 6, 2023

The quake struck the provinces in Turkey that house many of the 3.6 million Syrian war refugees who now live in the country — as well as the rebel-held part of Syria where millions of other people displaced by the country’s long civil war reside, and where infrastructure and healthcare facilities remain limited.

The earthquake, which appears to have been the most powerful quake recorded in Turkey since 1939, not only struck at the worst possible time — overnight when residents were sleeping and less able to quickly respond to the tremor — but amid frigid temperatures in much of the affected area. The Associated Press reports that there have also been traffic jams as people have attempted to flee quake-stricken areas in Turkey.

#DEPREM | SON DAKİKA



👉Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa ve Kahramanmaraş’ta yıkılan bina haberleri gelirken, çok sayıda yurttaş yardım çağrısında bulunuyor.



👉Malatya'da bulunan Avşar Otel'in yıkıldığı da gelen bilgiler arasında.https://t.co/Qqoyz9N55a pic.twitter.com/0E7pIdIMb1 — dokuz8haber (@dokuz8haber) February 6, 2023

🔴#DEPREM | Malatya'da yıkım



Malatya depremin yoğun yıkıma neden olduğu kentler arasında. Aralarında Avşar Otel, Büyük Malatya Otel ve bazı iş merkezlerinin de yer aldığı çok sayıda bina yıkıldı. pic.twitter.com/9mpKaqixpY — dokuz8haber (@dokuz8haber) February 6, 2023