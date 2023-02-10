What We’ve Learned About China’s Alleged Spy Balloons

U.S. Navy sailors recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on February 5. Photo: Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Thompson/U.S. Navy

In the aftermath of the shooting down of the alleged Chinese spy balloon which traveled across the country last week, the U.S. continues to reveal more intel about the balloon, which it claims was part of a global high-altitude surveillance program run by China’s military. Below is an overview of those disclosures and the latest reporting on the spy balloon and ongoing fallout. The most recent updates appear first.

The balloon had Western-made components

Bloomberg reports that the Biden administration told U.S. lawmakers this week in a closed-door briefing that some components of the downed balloon had English-language writing on them — suggesting they were manufactured in the West:

The presence of the components was described by several of the people, who declined to elaborate further on exactly which ones were Western-made. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the writing was discovered before the balloon was shot down Saturday or found in the wreckage afterward. Recovery operations for the balloon’s payload continued off the coast of South Carolina.

U.S. says balloon is part of massive Chinese surveillance program targeting 40 countries

U.S. officials say that China’s military has, for years, used a fleet of balloons equipped with surveillance technology to conduct high-altitude espionage across the globe, and that the balloons have gathered intelligence on 40 countries across five continents. The U.S. used U-2 spy planes to photograph the spy balloon while it was over the country last week and those images revealed that the balloon was equipped with “multiple antennas … likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications,” a State Department official told reporters on Thursday. It was designed, in other words, to pinpoint and listen in on communications — though the U.S. says it prevented the balloon from doing that last week.

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported additional details about the program:

The surveillance balloon effort, which has operated for several years partly out of Hainan province off China’s south coast, has collected information on military assets in countries and areas of emerging strategic interest to China including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines, according to several U.S. officials …

Analysts still don’t know the size of the balloon fleet, but there have been “dozens” of missions since 2018, said one U.S. official. They take advantage of technology provided by a private Chinese company that is part of the country’s civil-military fusion effort — a program by which private companies develop technologies and capabilities used by the PLA.

The officials told the Post that the balloons are equipped with electrooptical sensors for obtaining imagery, as well as radio and satellite transmitters, and that the Pentagon was able to obtain valuable intelligence when observing the spy balloon last week using a variety of aircraft. U.S. officials have also acknowledged that previous incursions by these spy balloons into U.S. airspace have gone undetected:

U.S. intelligence analysts have retroactively identified as spy balloons objects that were previously deemed unidentified, according to U.S. officials. New technologies have enabled the detection of measurement and signature intelligence, or MASINT, which typically includes information about radar or electromagnetic signals, such as those that might be emitted by surveillance balloons.

The spy balloon traveled over multiple sensitive U.S. military sites

NBC News made a map of the several U.S. Air Force bases the balloon flew over or near, including Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base, Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base, and Missouri’s Whiteman Air Force Base:

Here's how close the spy balloon flew to the US nuclear arsenal https://t.co/nZF29JqW8p by @PhilMcCausland pic.twitter.com/WJuNr8cxDv — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) February 7, 2023